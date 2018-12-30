Couple plan January wedding

A four o’clock afternoon wedding ceremony on January 10, 2019, will unite in marriage Amber Arena and Coby Dale Foreman, both of Lumberton, Texas.

The double-ring ceremony will be held at the Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mark Anthony Arena and Tanya Lynn Vickery, both of Sour Lake, Texas. Her grandparents are Cathy Slater of Sour Lake, Texas, the late Randall Metcalf of Houston, Texas, and the late Patsy Arena and Sammy Arena of Sour Lake, Texas.

Amber is a 2005 graduate of Hardin-Jefferson High School and attained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and minor in biology and English literature in 2013. She was employed by the Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute until 2015 and is currently employed at Amelia Elementary.

The prospective groom is the son of Dale and Debbie Foreman of Mire. His grandparents are the late Keno and Anna Mae Alleman of Mire and the late Maurice and Elsie Foreman of Lafayette.

Coby is a 1998 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2004 graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles with a nursing degree. He attained a master’s degree in 2009 from Arkansas State University and is currently employed as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Anesthesia Associates of Beaumont, Texas.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Lumberton, Texas.