Couple plans November wedding

Tommy and Tammy Carriere of Mire are announcing the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Tori Carriere, to Thomas (TJ) Dalman of Carencro.

The engaged couple will be married on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during an afternoon wedding ceremony at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Shelton Carriere, the late Beverly Carriere, late Mike and Linda Lafleur, and great-grandmother Hilda Richard, all of Church Point.

She is a 2014 graduate of Rayne High School and went on to attain a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The prospective groom is the son of Dave and Marge Dalman of Phoenix, Arizona and the late Debbie Dalman of Carencro.

His grandparents are Herbert and Lynette Hernandez of Carencro and the late John and Yvette Dalman of Rockaway, New Jersey.

He is a 2012 graduate of Teurlings Catholic High School of Lafayette and attained a degree in IT Tech in 2015 from SLCC.