Ebonites presents ‘A Spring Bouquet’ Ball

RAYNE - Asialyn Nichelle Jolivette was named the 2018 Debutante Queen on Saturday, May 5, during the annual Debutante Introductions and Ball hosted by the Ebonite Civic and Social Club of Rayne, Inc. at the Rayne Civic Center.

Asialyn is the daughter of Christopher and Cutina Gabriel and Norris Roberts Sr. Her escort for the evening was Don Charles.

Asialyn was crowned by last year’s co-honoree, Tajané Butler.

Guests were welcomed with greetings from club president Joan Francis Brown, with Brittany D. Guidry serving as mistress of ceremonies.

Named First Maid was Angel Vallier, daughter of Darby and Mary Angelle. She was escorted by Johnny Deculit for the evening.

Taiya McDowell was named Second Maid. She is the daughter of Raven Babineaux and Raymond McDowell. She was escorted by Marlon Forman.

Named Third Maid was Amari Collins, daughter of Bobbi Julian and Davon Collins. She was escorted by Jaelon LaGard for the ball.

Devin Sias was named Miss Congeniality by the young ladies included in this year’s selections. She is the daughter of Demetria Sias and Dominick Mott.

The 2017 co-honoree, Tajané Butler, delivered her outgoing message and was honored during her last promenade prior to the announcement of the new 2018 court. Souvenirs were also given and past Debutante queens in attendance were acknowledged.

The Debs and their escorts performed a minuet choreographed by Jazzmin Evans.

Once the court was named, a toast to the new royalty was given by Elaine Sias, followed by a waltz for the debutantes, escorts, and their parents by Jessica Wiltz who serenaded the royal court.

A waltz was enjoyed by the debs ad their fathers, in addition to the escorts and their mothers to end a beautiful program.

General dancing was enjoyed to music provided by Chazam Entertainmnt, with decorations provided by Jeanette Brown.