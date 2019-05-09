Frog Derby - A Rayne tradition continues

RAYNE - Always a crowd pleaser, the annual Rayne Lions Club Frog Derby will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, under the Pavilion on Stag I during the 2019 Annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Interviews for the contest were held Saturday, May 4, at The Green Room with 10 young ladies participating.

The 10 contestants for this year’s event are:

Jenyth Dale Allen, 14-year-old daughter of Todd and Allyson Allen;

Morgan Alyse Boudreaux, 15-year-old daughter of Jamie Molbert Bouy and Eric Boudreaux;

Kora Boullion, 14-year-old daughter of Tabatha LeBlanc and Josh Boullion;

Asiah Dupont, 15-year-old daughter of John Dupont and Cherie Castille;

Madison Claire Leger, 15-year-old daughter of Tara Richard and Brent Leger;

Myra Rose LeJeune, 15-year-old daughter of Tyler and Rachel Guidry;

Kirsten Navarre, 15-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Navarre;

Madison Michelle Richard, 15-year-old daughter of Ashley and Adrian Brasseaux;

Ava Therese Thibodeaux, 16-year-old daughter of Annette and Stacey Thibodeaux; and

Hayley Young, 16-year-old daughter of Natalie Young.

The Frog Derby began in 1946 as part of Crowley's International Rice Festival and moved home to Rayne when the Frog Festival began here in 1973.

The event features a “best dressed frog” competition in which each jockey dresses her frog in a unique, handmade costume. The beautiful jockeys also dress in pastel-colored shorts with suspenders, coordinating checkered blouses and matching caps to jump their frogs in competition. The longest jump is also awarded.

Concluding the colorful event is the crowning of the Frog Derby and Frog Jockey queens.

It’s too much fun to miss!