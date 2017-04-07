Frog Festival royalty crowned

An entire slate of new Frog Festival royalty was crowned here Saturday.

Meanwhile, one outgoing queen agreed to take on a new title when she accepted an on-stage marriage proposal just after her “farewell” message.

Rachel Guidry, the 2016 Frog Festival Ms. Queen, was wrapping up her reign after delivering a heartfelt “good-bye” to the many people she met during the past year when her boyfriend, Chad Broussard, approached the stage, seemingly to present her with a bouquet of flowers.

But after handing Guidry the flowers, Cormier dropped to one knee and asked her to trade the “Ms. Queen” title for that of “Mrs. Broussard.”

She accepted to a standing ovation from visiting royalty and pageant-goers.

The day’s pageantry began that morning with the crowning of the new Frog Festival Junior Queen and culminated with the crowing of the Miss Queen, Teen Queen and Ms. Queen that afternoon.

Selected to reign over the 45th annual Rayne Frog Festival on May 10-13 were:

• Miss Queen Victoria Blasé Richard;

• Teen Queen Sydney Paige Bertrand;

• Junior Queen Andee-Kate Bullock; and

• Ms. Queen Karen Dupont.

Also presented during the afternoon event were the 2017-18 Frog Festival Golden King and Queen, Edward and Marlene Habetz.

Frog Festival Queen

Victoria Blasé Richard, the 18-year-old daughter of Sean and Holly Richard of Rayne, will reign as queen of the 45th annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Richard was chosen from a field of five contestants during ceremonies Saturday, April 1, at the Rayne Civic Center.

She was crowned by outgoing Frog Festival Queen Drew Racca and presented flowers and her banner and scepter by Pageant Chairperson Suzette Leonards and Chamber of Commerce President Nikki Link.

A freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette majoring in exercise science, the new queen is a dance instructor and choreographer at Project Dance in Rayne.

Richard is no stranger to the duties of representing Rayne and the Frog Festival as she has previously served as the 2009 Junior Queen, 2012 Teen Queen and 2013-14 Frog Derby Queen. She also served as Miss Rayne in 2015.

She is a member of the 2016-17 Ragin’ Cajun Jazz Dance Team as well as the 2017 Nationals Team.

Her future plans are to transfer to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge to pursue a degree in physical therapy assistance.

She was sponsored by the City of Rayne.

First Maid was Heather Schexnayder, the 23-year-old daughter of Paul and Cathy Schexnayder of Duson. She represented the Town of Duson.

Schexnayder was presented her award by Fran Bihm, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Second Maid was Taylor Michele Duhon, 18-year-old daughter of Sue and Paul Duhon of Maurice.

Presenting Duhon with her award was Kelsey Lormand, former festival royalty.

Third Maid was Lauren Paige Richard, 17-year-old daughter of Tammy Richard of Gueydan.

Dakota Henry, former festival royalty, made the presentation to the honoree.

Named “Miss Congeniality” by her peers was Distiny Thompson, 21-year-old daughter of Beverly Jackson.

She was presented her award by Ashley Guilbeau, former festival royalty.

Frog Festival Teen Queen

Sydney Paige Bertrand, a sophomore at Kaplan High School, was chosen 2017 Frog Festival Teen Queen during ceremonies Saturday, April 1, at the Rayne Civic Center.

Miss Bertrand is the 15-year-old daughter of Dusty and Patches Bell of Kaplan and was representing the City of Kaplan in the competition.

She was crowned by outgoing Teen Queen Fallyn Gonsoulin and presented her flowers and banner by Pageant Chairperson Suzette Leonards and Festival Chairman Roy Credeur.

The new Teen Queen currently serves as Sophomore Class President on the KHS Student Council and was selected to attend District Rally representing her school.

She is a member of Beta Club, FCA, the KHS Varsity Cheerleader squad as well as the KHS Lady Pirate basketball team.

Upon graduating high school, Miss Bertrand plans to attend LSU with the hopes of pursuing a career as a small-animal veterinarian.

First Maid was Jadyn Pauline Devillier, 13-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sean Paul Devillier of Crowley.

She was presented her award by Tiffany Thibodeaux, member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Miss Devillier also was honored as the recipient of the “Miss Congeniality” award chosen by her fellow contestants. That award was presented by Dakota Henry, former festival royalty.

Second Maid was Morgan Faye Landry, 15-year-old daughter of Miranda and Michael Landry of New Iberia.

Her award was presented by Chamber Board Member Michelle Autin.

Third Maid was Madelyn Marie Burney, 14-year-old daughter of Stacy Burney of Baton Rouge.

She was presented her award by Kelsie Lormand, former festival royalty.

Frog Festival Ms. Queen

Karen Dupont, customer service and property manager at C.J. Prevost Insurance and Rayne Realty, was crowned 2017 Frog Festival Ms. Queen during the annual pageant held Saturday, April 1, at the Civic Center.

She was crowned by outgoing Ms. Queen Rachel Guidry and presented her banner and flowers by Pageant Chairperson Suzette Leonards.

Dupont, 47, is married to Blaine Dupont and has served as music chairman on the Frog Festival Committee for a number of years.

She has served as mistress of ceremonies for the City of Rayne Fright Night event, hosted Liberty Theatre, volunteered for the nursing home’s Christmas activities and has done several fundraisers/benefits for local families in need.

Dupont recently was named the 2017 Outstanding Employee by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and was recognized in 2005 for promoting Cajun culture. She is a published song-writer and won several Cajun dance contests.

She enjoys playing the drums, speaking French and promoting the Cajun culture and the Rayne Frog Festival.

Dupont also was honored by her fellow contestants when she was named “Ms. Congeniality,” that award presented by Dakota Henry, former festival royalty.

First Maid to the new queen was Leslie Nicole Meyer, 39, owner of A Sassy Sewer (seamstress and designer of smock dresses) and Barks & Bubbles (dog groomer) in Rayne.

Her award was presented by Fran Bihm, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Second Maid was Sarah Cormier, 47, a medical laboratory technician for the past 25 years and currently employed at Iberia Medical Center.

Her presentation was made by Beverly Rayon, member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Frog Festival Junior Queen

Andee-Kate Bullock, 12-year-old daughter of Dustin and Dana Bullock of Church Point, will serve as the 2017 Frog Festival Junior Queen and will reign over the 45th annual Frog Festival this May.

She was crowned by outgoing Junior Queen Janci Aubé during ceremonies Saturday morning at the Rayne Civic Center.

Miss Bullock is a seventh grader at Church Point Middle School. She has received the 4.0 Award for seven years and was the fifth-grade Student of the Year at her school.

A Beta Club member, she enjoys cheerleading, dance classes and sleep-overs with friends. Her favorite food is boiled crawfish.

Miss Bullock looks forward to one day pursuing a career as a cosmetologist.

Named First Maid to the new Junior Queen was Paiten Nicole Meyer, 10-year-old daughter of Leslie and Scott Meyer of Rayne.

She is a fourth grader at Charles M. Burke Elementary School. Her award was presented by the 2016 Junior Queen.

Second Maid was Carmen Beal, 12-year-old daughter of Joanie and Chris Beal of Carencro.

A sixth grader at L.J. Alleman School of the Arts, Miss Beal was presented her award by Janci Aubé.

Other contestants in the 2017 Frog Festival Junior Queen Pageant included:

• Madison Brasseaux, 11-year-old daughter of Kaye Key of Abbeville;

• Ella Cantrell, 13-year-old daughter of Ali and Charlie Cantrell of Rayne;

• Mary-Kathryn Dischler, 11-year-old daughter of Billy and Tessa Dischler of Rayne;

• Lauren Marie LaCombe, 12-year-old daughter of David and Lisa LaCombe of Youngsville;

• Alyssa Rae’ Theriot, 11-year-old daughter of Avery and Angela Theriot of St. Martinville;

• Alexis Thibodeaux, 13-year-old daughter of Robert and Tiffany Gossen and Tyler Thibodeaux of Rayne; and

• Klarisse Renay Thibodeaux, 10-year-old daughter of Heather Touchet of Rayne.

The Frog Festival Junior Queen’s Pageant is sponsored annually by the Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

Frog Festival

Golden King & Queen

Edward and Marlene Habetz were presented as the 2017-18 Frog Festival Golden King and Queen by the Cajun Hospitality Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association during ceremonies Saturday afternoon at the Rayne Civic Center.

The Habetzes have been blessed with three beautiful daughters and three wonderful sons-in-law. They have eight grandchildren with five significant others and five great-grandchildren.

Both have been active in the community and Frog Festival activities for a number of years. Edward was recognized as male Volunteer of the Year for the City of Rayne by Beta Sigma Phi.

They were both very active in Festival Ray*la*ne and each won the coveted Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, Division III Volunteer of the Year awards in successive years.

Marlene has been an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for 37 years. She previously served as chairperson of the Frog Festival Queen’s Pageants and Ball for several years and as chairperson of the Beta Sigma Phi Frog Festival Booth as well.

Additionally, as a member of ABWA, she chaired the first Golden Frog Queen selection event.

Because of Marlene’s participation in many events, Edward is involved by default. He always shows up with a can-do spirit and a smile ... as long as it doesn’t interfere with his Tuesday night card game and supper.

Marlene was instrumental in organizing “Project Pink,” a breast cancer awareness event sponsored by Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

When The Daily Advertiser was celebrating its 150th anniversary, one of the scheduled events was a Mardi Gras Ball. Edward was named the Krewe de News King I by The Advertiser. The ball was such a success it is now an annual event.

He will be retiring in July after working an amazing 52 years for The Advertiser. His plans are to continue his vegetable gardening and raising chickens.

Marlene is owner of Marlene’s Custom Design, which specialized in bridal and formal wear and festival regalia.

Together they enjoy their family, especially the great-grandchildren who are their greatest joys ... as well as their biggest frustrations.

Several family members, including Marlene’s mom, Verna Miller, were on hand for the Saturday presentation.

The Habetzes said they are thankful to ABWA for the honor of representing the “over 55” demographic of the Frog Festival and look forward to the year ahead.