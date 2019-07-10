Lee, Burna Seilhan celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Lee and Burna Seilhan
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 5:25pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Lee and Burna Seilhan of Rayne (right photo) celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 26, during a family gathering at a Crowley restaurant.
The couple was married on June 27, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Evangeline (left photo).
Mrs. Seilhan is the former Burna Daigle and the couple are the parents of five children, Carla (Jason) Domingue, Tim (Cyndy), Keith (Laurie), Kevin (Erin) and Kerry (Allison).
They are also the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

