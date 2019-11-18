Miss Merry Christmas 2019 to be chosen Thursday

Thursday evening the International Rice Festival Building will be filled with holiday spirit as a new Miss Merry Christmas is selected.

The annual pageant, hosted by the Eta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, will begin at 7 p.m.

The newly-selected Miss Merry Christmas will be presented with a $75 prize and will get the coveted seat next to Santa Claus in the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade. She and the four members of her court will be awarded trophies, and all of the contestants will receive Christmas ornaments.

And, of course, Santa Claus will be there to cheer on the girls.

The pageant is set to begin at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children, and the International Rice Festival Building is located at 717 W. Mill St.

Entertainment will include a performance by Tumbling Tots and Teens and Rice City Gymnastics.

Concessions will be available, and once again this year a giant Christmas stocking will be raffled for $1 chances. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Miles Perret Cancer Center in honor of two Eta Kappa Chapter members, Lynne Broussard and Lee Ann Wall, diagnosed with cancer in the past year.

This year’s contestants are:

Ellie Alise Abshire is the 6-year-old daughter of Natalie and David Abshire and attends St. Michael Catholic School. She enjoys reading, playing with her dog, spending time with family and friends and drawing.

Harper Abshire, the daughter of Tara and Zachary Abshire, is 6 years old and attends Northside Christian School. Her hobbies include dancing, reading, playing with her sister and baby brother and coloring, and she would like to be a teacher when she grows up.

Leah Marie Abshire is 6 years old and the daughter of Lynn and Seth Abshire. A student at Northside Christian School, she enjoys dancing, soccer, playing baby dolls and playing with her sisters, brother and cousins. She wants to be a mommy when she grows up.

Aria Anderson is the 6-year-old daughter of Hannah Breaux and Jesse Anderson. She attends St. Michael Catholic School and likes bowling, going to camp, shooting her gun and riding the Jet Ski. She plans to be a singer when she grows up.

Layla Benoit, the 6-year-old daughter of Mickie and Seth Benoit, is a student at Northside Christian School. She enjoys playing outside, drawing and playing on her tablet, and she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Faith Audrey Credeur is the daughter of Heidi and Kirt Credeur and is 6 years old. A student at Northside Christian School, she likes collecting sea shells, soccer, singing, reading books and going to school. When she grows up she would like to be an artist.

Sarah Jane Daugeraux, the daughter of Jamie and Jonas Daugeraux, is 6 years old and a student at Northside Christian School. She likes playing with Barbies, arts and crafts, and collecting rocks and stuffed animals. She plans to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Avyanna Annalyss Freddie is the granddaughter of Yolanda Freddie. She is 7 years old and attends North Crowley Elementary. She likes writing, playing school and playing on her tablet. When she grows up she would like to be a teacher.

Amelia Kate Helo is the daughter of Summer and Henry Helo. A 6-year-old student at Northside Christian School, she enjoys collecting beads and jewels, playing the piano, reading and watching movies. She plans to be a teacher when she grows up.

Isla Grace Helo, the 6-year old daughter of Summer and Henry Helo, is a student at Northside Christian School. She enjoys drawing, painting, coloring and playing soccer, and she wants to be a scientist when she grows up.

Lucille Elena Lejeune, a student at North Crowley Elementary, is the 6-year-old daughter of Emma and Tim Lejeune. She enjoys dancing, singing, swimming and playing with her siblings, and when she grows up she would like to be a doctor.

Alena Jane Leleux is the daughter of Carly and Brandon Leleux. A 7-year-old student at St. Michael Catholic School, she likes swimming, drawing portraits, playing with her chickens and collecting seashells. She wants to be a pre-Kindergarten teacher at St. Michael Catholic School when she grows up.

Mayme Louise Mitchell is the 6-year-old daughter of Eugenie and Ben Mitchell and attends Egan Elementary. She enjoys basketball, golf, hunting with her daddy and collecting rocks. When she grows up she would like to be an eye doctor and then President of the United States.

Sophia Isabelle Monceaux, a 6-year-old student at St. Michael Catholic School, is the daughter of Ashleigh and Martin Monceaux. She enjoys collecting Barbies, gymnastics, soccer and softball, and she wants to be an artist when she grows up.

Eleanor Rose Schwinn is the daughter of Sharisee and Benjamin Schwinn and a 6-year-old student at Morse Elementary. She enjoys collecting unicorns, making slime, coloring and decorating cookies, and when she grows up she would like to be an equine veterinarian.

Gretta Paige Zaunbrecher, the 7-year-old daughter of Kyndra and Reggie Zaunbrecher, is a student at St. Francis School. She likes collecting baby dolls and slime, playing with animals and helping her daddy on the farm, and when she grows up she would like to be a veterinarian.

Estela Zelaya is the daughter of Autumn Zelaya and Jose Zelaya. A 7-year-old student at Northside Christian School, enjoys soccer, gymnastics, cheering and singing. She would like to be an interior designer when she grows up.