Miss Rayne royalty invites Miss Rayne contestants

“Young ladies are urged to experience one of the best times of their lives, the pleasure of serving as Miss Rayne for our great city,” states 2018-2019 Miss Rayne Mary Kate Simon as she prepares to crowned the 2019 Miss Rayne during the upcoming pageant.

Young ladies between the ages of 17 and 22 years of age are invited to compete for the 2019 Miss Rayne title on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Rayne Civic Center.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Rayne, contests must also (1) be single and have never been married or had a marriage annulled; (2) not be pregnant or have never borne a child; (3) be of good moral character and never been convicted of any felony; and (4) have a Rayne address or telephone number or attend a school servicing the Rayne community.

The competition will consist of the following segments; interview – (held the afternoon of the competition); typically there will be a panel of three judges that will visit with each contestant for a period of approximately five minutes; questions may be asked concerning information covered on the entry form and general items of interest about the City of Rayne; sportswear and introductions; Choreographed dance number and a maximum 30 second introduction; evening gown – on stage competition in an evening gown of choice; on-stage interview including two lighthearted questions.

Deadline to enter is Monday, Aug. 5, by 4 p.m.

For more information or to acquire the official application, contact Suzette Leonards at Suzette.leonards@rayne.org, by phone at 337-334-6682 or stop by City Hall (801 The Boulevard).