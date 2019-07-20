New Crowley royalty crowned

The city of Crowley has new royalty to represent it across the state, selected tonight at the 83rd Annual Miss Crowley Pageant.

Allie Bowsky Nork was named the new Miss Miss Crowley, with Destiny Thompson being named the new Teen Miss Crowley and Nevaeh Hanks being named the new Junior Miss Crowley.

Nork is the 17-year-old daughter of Shelly Nork. She will graduate from Notre Dame High School in 2020 and is currently employed by Bayou Bend Country Club. Her school activities include participation with the Prom Committee, Varsity Cheer Mascot, the Pep Squad, track team, football athletic trainer and tennis team. She was selected as the senior class president and has also been involved with the Student Council. Nork received the Prudential Spirit of Community Service Award, the President’s Choice Community Service Award, the Biliteracy Attainment Award and the Silver Academic Award. She is a member of the Temple Shalom in Lafayette where she started a Temple Youth Group, is the Camp Dream Street Chair Board and participates in the Northern Federation of Temple Youth. Her hobbies include sewing, cooking, painting, swimming and dancing. After completing high school, she plans to attend Tulane University to major in biology. Her sponsor was Poise and Personality.

Thompson is the 15-year-old daughter of Craig and Janet Thompson. She is currently a student at Northside Christian School with plans to graduate in 2022 and is also employed by KAJN as a radio announcer. Thompson is a member of the Northside Christian School State Champion Softball Team, a volunteer with Northside Assembly of God and attends Impact Youth Ministry. Her hobbies include spending time with her family and friends, shopping and traveling around the US to see other sites and learn about their culture. Her plans after high school are to attend UL and begin studies in the medical field. Her sponsor was Acadiana Smiles.

Nevaeh Elizabeth Hanks is the 12-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Heather Hanks. She will be entering the seventh grade at Northside Christian School in the fall. Hanks is a member of the Northside Christian Youth Group. She has been a cheerleader for three years and has participated in volleyball for three years. An avid softball player, Hanks has received first and third place medals and has been a member of the All Star Team. She is a volunteer with the Youth Group and with Sunday Children’s Church. In her spare time she loves to meet new people and to spend time with her friends and family. Her sponsors were J.C. and Suzy Webb.