Notre Dame class of 1969 celebrates 50-year reunion

RAYNE - The 1969 graduating class of 1969 gathered on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne for their 50-year class reunion.

Reunion committee members included Greg Moroux, Jack Lambert, Louisette Broussard and Veralda Girouard.

The evening reunion included a cocktail hour with visiting by classmates and guests against a background of school memorabilia.

A delicious meal was served by the staff of Chef Roy’s to complete an enjoyable event attended by classmates from Louisiana points of Rayne, Crowley, Iota, Lafayette, Scott, Eunice, Breaux Bridge, Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula and Thibodeaux, in addition to Seattle, Washington; San Francisco, California; Daphne, Alabama; Marietta, Georgia; Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Texas cities of Longview, Wake Village and Fort Worth.

Remembered during the reunion were deceased classmates, including Becky Avant, David Boudreaux, Jimmy Elkins, Octavie Gall, Keith Lambousy, Brice LeJeune, Barbara Leonards, Tony Manuel, Wayne Nelson, Lucille Ramos, Nicholette Semar and Floyd Simon.

Classmates in attendance were Suzanne Baronet Landry, Alan Broussard, Linda Cain Badon, Pam Carre Greeman, Verelda Credeur Girouard, Dienna Champagne Hoffpauir, Mary Champagne, Wayne Doucet, Kenny Dugas, Susie Dupont, Charlene Everett Varni, Agnes Faul Wilson, Marlene Firmin Brantley, Cyndie Guidry Wilkins, Theresa Hebert Cronan, Sheila Hensgens Hargrave, Kenneth Johnson, Jack Lambert, Joycelyn Lambousy Arceneayx, Mary Landry Ledlow, David LeJeune, Debbie LeJeune Gummels, Albert Leonards, Germaine Leonards Ropp, Cora Monte Faul, Shelton Miller, Greg Moroux, Louisette Nugent Broussard, Maria Olenforst Kracher, Charlotte Petitjean Gulotta, Bill Puissegur, Russell Richard, Glenn Simon, Roberta Sweeney Motley, Sara Sweeney Smeltzer, Tommy Thevis, Sandra Trahan Hein, Toni Trouille Fogleman and Sherry Wales Summers.