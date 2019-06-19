Rayne’s Ethel M. Ward honored on 103rd birthday

RAYNE - Over a century of birthdays was celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, in honor of Mrs. Ethel M. Ward of Rayne, who turned 103 years of age during the special celebration held here.

Born on June 12, 1916, Mrs. Ward is the former Ethel Mackie, daughter of the late Thomas and Antoinette Mackie of Rayne. She is the lone surviving child of the couple’s 12 children.

She and her husband, the late Samuel Ward, are the parents of three children, Margaret Williams Conway of Rayne, late Antoinette Ward Washington and late Melvin Ward.

She is the proud grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 20.

The afternoon celebration was held at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret Williams Conway and Jewel Conway of Rayne.

Mayor Chuck and Peggy Robichaux were special guests of the birthday honoree, who was presented a special gift from the city of Rayne in observance of the special event.

A number of family members and special guests were in attendance for the birthday social.

Guests were served a special birthday cake, along with a variety of refreshments.