Rayne Ebonites present ‘You’re Beautiful’ Deb Ball

RAYNE - Ambra Shaé Minix was named the 2019 Debutante Queen on Saturday, May 4, during the annual Debutante Introductions and Ball hosted by the Ebonite Civic and Social Club of Rayne, Inc. at the Rayne Civic Center.

Ambra Shaé is the 18-year-old daughter of Curtrese Minix and Neill Charles, and a junior at Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish. Her escort for the evening was Marlon Forman.

Ambra Shaé was crowned by last year’s co-honoree, Asialyn Jolivette, daughter of Christopher and Cutina Gabriel and Norris Roberts Sr.

Named 1st Maid was Malayshia Christina Livings, 17-year-old daughter of Ms Felicia Minix-Livings and Thalamus Livings Sr., and a senior at Rayne High School. Her escort for the evening was Jaden Angelle.

The 2nd Maid crown and trophy was presented to Kristian Kelly, 19-year-old daughter of Renee Sias Francis and Alfred Kelly Jr., and a junior at Rayne High School. Her escort was Rufus Senegal.

Named 3rd Maid was Treveiones Trenae Walker, 17-year-old daughter of Lariza Williams and Delate Trevor Walker, and a senior at Acadiana High School. Her escort was Phil Thibodeaux.

Completing the Debs introduced during the presentation were:

Ke’asa Ariyan Chevis, 17-year-old daughter of Crystal Landry and Claude Francis, and a junior at Rayne High School;

Zharia Shantel Irion Citizen, 17-year-old daughter of Latasha Meaux of Lake Charles and Lazarus Citizen of Church Point;

Trivion “Nae” Francis, 17-year-old daughter of Brianna Francis and Keefer Young, and a junior at Rayne High School;

Clau’Doshia Zakaiyya Morrison, 17-year-old daughter of Lewis and Eunice Charmaine Wilson, and a junior at Channelview High in Channelview, Texas;

Amiyah Tra’Shay Price, 18-year-old daughter of Tawana Jackson and Rico Price Sr., and a senior at Rayne High School;

Bran’Dajah Ashantia Senegal, 17-year-old daughter of Janet Senegal and Brandon Figaro, and a junior at Rayne High School; and

Janette Wade, 18-year-old daughter of Jeffery and Sondrea Wade IV, and a senior at Rayne High School.

Guests were welcomed with greetings from club president Joan Francis Brown, who also introduced the mistress of ceremonies, Veronica Williams.

Introduced were ladies of the Ebonita Civic and Social Club, along with the 2018 Debutante Queen Asialyn Jolivette.

A minuet was performed by the Debs and their escorts, all choreographed by Ayesha Harmon.

The 2018 honoree, Asialyn Jolivette, delivered her outgoing message and was honored during her last promenade prior to the announcement of the new 2019 court. Souvenirs were also given and past Debutante queens in attendance were acknowledged.

Once the court was named, a toast to the new royalty was given by Chasity Minix, followed by a waltz for the debutantes, escorts, and their parents.

A waltz was enjoyed by the debs and their fathers, in addition to the escorts and their mothers to end a beautiful program.

General dancing was enjoyed to music provided by Chazam Entertainmnt, with decorations provided by Sadie W. Vital.