Rayne Garden Club Flower Show winners

RAYNE - The Rayne Garden Club hosted its 2019 Annual Flower Show, “Roses, Irises, Daisies, Oh My!,” on Friday, May 3, at The Green Room of the Civic Center Complex. All floral designs displayed multiple blooms and colors in keeping with the theme.

Chairperson Lisa Soileaux and Rayne Garden Club members welcomed guests during the free public viewing and afternoon tea between the hours of 3-6 p.m. at the Green Room where floral designs and horticulture entries where on display.

Designs

Winners in their categories who followed the “Roses, Irises, Daisies, Oh My!” theme noted in floral designs, included the following:

Designer’s Choice Overall Award: Josette Habetz.

Creative Line Design: 1st place Jeanette Daigle, 2nd place Judy Guidry, 3rd place Fran Bihm, honorable mention Julia Breaux.

Creative Line Mass Design: 1st place Chris Simpson, 2nd place Desiree Casey, 3rd place Lisa Soileaux, honorable mention Martha Pierret.

Traditional Mass Design: 1st place Josette Habetz, 2nd place Sepha Guidry, 3rd place Dianne Sonnier, honorable mention Margaret Comeaux.

Horticulture

Overall horticultural winners in Division II of the entire flower show were:

Award of Horticultural Excellence (Best Overall entry) - Joyce Trahan.

Arboreal Award - Margaret Comeaux.

Award of Merit in Section A - Joyce Trahan.

Award of Merit in Section B - Margaret Comeaux.

Award of Merit in Section E - Lisa Soileaux.

Award of Merit in Section F - Joyce Trahan.

Collectors Showcase Award - Julia Breaux.

Special thanks to the City of Rayne, judges and members for their assistance for this year’s flower show, in addition to the many visitors in attendance for the afternoon social.