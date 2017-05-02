Rayne Garden Club plans 2017 Flower Show

Tue, 05/02/2017 - 6:37pm Lisa Soileaux
Events planned, public invited to attend
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The 2017 Annual Flower Show will be presented by the Rayne Garden Club on Friday, May 5, at Green Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex as announced by Chairperson Lisa Soileaux.
The theme for the event is “A Floral Celebration” for the design division, in addition to the horticultural division.
Viewing will be held between 3-6 p.m. for the general public at the Green Room. The event is free to the public.
Contact event chairperson Lisa Soileaux or Club President Sepha Guidry with any questions for the flower show.

