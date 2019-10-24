Rayne High class of 1979 celebrates 40-year reunion

RAYNE - The Rayne High School graduating class of 1979 gathered on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Union Hall to celebrate their 40-year class reunion.

Reunion committee members were chairman Jackie Prejean, Denise Thibodeaux, Priscilla Trahan Deshotel, Mary Broussard Reed and Hilda Wiltz.

A total of 109 was welcomed to the reunion, including 66 classmates and 43 guests from Rayne, Church Point, Crowley, Lafayette, Carencro, Scott, Morse, Pride, Gonzales, Franklin, New Iberia, and Texas cities including Dickinson, Missouri City, Stafford and Houston.

Classmates and guests were welcomed to the reunion setting with purple and gold decor including the reunion theme, “Cheers to 40 Years.” A purple and gold flower arrangement was noted at the sign-in table and balloons in tones of purple, gold and white. A photo booth was also provided for a fun and memorable evening.

The evening began with a welcome by class president Denise Thibodeaux and a prayer by classmates Todd Trahan and Dennis Charles.

Awards were presented to the following:

• Paula Broussard traveled farthest to attend the reunion from Stafford, Texas;

• Mona Guidry Lopez married the longest at 40 years;

• Ursula Hawkins having the most biological grandchildren;

• Jerry Leonards and Gwen Hebert Richard of having the most gray hair;

• Hilda Wiltz as least changed;

• Pam Guidry having the youngest biological child; and

• Dennis Charles having served in the military.

A special memorial table held a bouquet of yellow roses, along with white candles in memory of the 22 deceased classmates. During a special ceremony, as each classmate’s name was read aloud, a candle was lit and placed on the memorial table where they remained for the entire evening.

In addition, all attending classmates and guests were presented bookmarks of a prayer and the names of the deceased classmates, including Marcus Venable, Anthony Declouet, Donal Taylor, Linda Schultz Stelly, Terry Powers, Ricky Morgan, Debbie Melancon Stutes, Cheryle Thomas, Pamela Jones Alex, Lerone Rubin, Melvin LeBlanc, Oscar St. Julian, Marie Gilbert, Janice Scheree George, Craig Duhon, Renee Sylvia, Bill Hamilton, Junice Doucet Menard, Carl McBride, Cassandra Washington Goodwill, Shirley Freeman Mingo and Barbara Butler Rochon.

Earlier in the day, classmates attended the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church as a group and presented special intentions during the Mass for the 22 deceased classmates they have lost since graduation.

Guests also went home with special cups and huggies of the theme, “Cheers to 40 Years.”

Entertainment for the evening was provided by DJ Troy Lavergne.

Refreshments enjoyed during the evening included jambalaya, shrimp pasta, crab and corn bisque, boudin, sandwiches, veggie tray, chips and dips, BBQ sliders, taco dip, assorted beverages, and a special class reunion cake, a double-layer white sheet cake with purple and gold trim and inscribe with the reunion theme, “Cheers to 40 Years.”

During Homecoming Week, classmates also participated in the 2019 Homecoming Parade held Thursday afternoon. In addition, they attended the annual Alumni Reception held Friday morning at Rayne High as one of the honored classes, attended a luncheon at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café, attended the Friday afternoon pep rally, and gathered as a group during the Homecoming Football Game.