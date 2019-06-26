Rayne High School class of 1951 gathers for reunion

RAYNE - Classmates of the Rayne High School graduating class of 1951 gathered on Friday, June 14, for their 68-year reunion.

The group of 10 classmates in attendance gathered for their annual lunch at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne.

In addition to visiting, reminising and catching up on family and friendships, the classmates and guests enjoyed a delicious entree from the restaurant’s lunch menu.

Reunion committee members were Thelma Martin, Ralph Stutes and Olita Matthews.

Classmates attended the reunion from Rayne, Branch, Lafayette, Madisonville, Ville Platte and Pasadena, Texas.

Classmates in attendance were Thelma Martin, Evelyn Sonnier Petitjean, Barbara Rousell Gossen, Olita Trahan Matthews, Josette Privat Delahoussaye, Ralph Stutes, Verna Navarre Kennedy, Aubrey Mire, Elwood Trahan and Hilton Quebodeaux.