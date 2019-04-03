Traditional Frog Derby events begin towards new royalty

Orientation for the upcoming 2019 Frog Derby competition, sponsored every year by the Rayne Lions Club since the 1940s, was held Monday, March 25,at the Rayne Lions Club Hut for young ladies vying for the “frog” crown.

The initial group of young ladies in attendance were Morgan Boudreaux and Madison Richard, welcomed by event director/past honoree Dommie Perez.

Also in attendance for the initial Derby event were the reigning Frog Derby Queen Ali Delahoussaye and Frog Jockey Queen Madeleine Deville.

Young ladies who are freshman-seniors in high school, have an Acadia Parish address or phone number or who attend an Acadia Parish school are eligible to compete for the title of 2019 Frog Derby/ Frog Jockey Queen.

Interview competition will be held Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at the Green Room behind the Civic Center.

The best dressed frog, frog jumping, and official crowning of the new royalty will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. on Stage II during the 2019 Annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Frog Jockeys also take part in the International Rice Festival in Crowley in a non-competitive “exhibit” of “frog jumping technique.”

For more information, contact Dommie Perez (director) at 337-458-9830, Linda Credeur at 337-347-0186, or email rlcfrogdirector@yahoo.com for entry forms.