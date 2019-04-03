Viola Terro Boudreaux of Rayne celebrates 102nd birthday party

RAYNE - Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Viola Terro Boudreaux celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 15, 2019, and was honored during a birthday party held at The Ellington where she resides.

Her family also honored Mrs. Boudreaux on Sunday, March 17, during a special afternoon birthday party attended by her many family members.

Among the refreshments for the party was a large birthday cake adorned with white frosting, red roses, greenery and the numerals “102”. Punch was also served.

Believed to be the oldest living resident of Rayne, the birthday honoree was born March 15, 1917, to Martin Terro and Eumea Boudreaux of Rayne. She was the couple’s eighth child having five brothers and five sisters, all now deceased.

Her siblings were John, Claby, Amelia, Solange, Polan, Rose, Ella, Ellzey

Born and raised in Indian Bayou, Mrs. Boudreaux worked the family farm with her parents and siblings. She later worked at Mervine Kahn Department Store for many years in the men’s clothing department.

She and her husband, Walter “Brod” Boudreaux, were married for 51 years before his passing. The couple did not have any children of their own, but were always helping others, especially family members.

Her past-times included gardening, growing fruit trees which she shared with family members and friends, and working in her flowerbeds where she grew beautiful flowers.