Weekend Frog Festival Pageants to crown new royalty

RAYNE - An exciting weekend will be enjoyed at the Rayne Civic Center as new Frog Festival royalty will be crowned during a number of pageants planned.

Ladies of the Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, long-time sponsors of the Junior Frog Festival queen’s pageant, will present two crowns during a 9 a.m. morning program.

Two titles will be bestowed on two young ladies on Saturday, March 30, during the traditional Junior Frog Festival Queen’s Pageant and the new Junior Teen Frog Festival Queen’s Pageant.

The Junior Queen title will be presented to a young lady between the ages of 10 and 11 years of age, with the new Junior Teen crown awarded to a young lady between the ages of 12 and 13 years of age on the day of the pageant.

Later Saturday evening, festivities will crown the new 2019 Rayne Frog Festival Teen, Miss and Ms. Frog Festival Queens during a 6 p.m. program at the Rayne Civic Center.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Frog Festival Queen or Frog Festival Teen Queen, participants must be single and between the ages of 17 and 23 years of age for queen and between the ages of 13 and 16 years of age for the teen category.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Rayne Frog Festival Ms. Queen, contestants must be a single, married or divorced female over the age of 24.

Tickets for the event may be purchased in advance for $8 each or at the door for $10 regardless of age.

Concessions consisting of beverages and light snacks will be sold -- no beverages or ice chests will be allowed to be brought in by guests.

The 2019 Rayne Frog Festival will be held May 9-11 at the Rayne Fairgrounds with the opening ceremony slated Thursday, May 9, following the 6 p.m. Frog Festival Parade.

Tadpole Pageant

On Sunday, March 31, the Rayne Jaycees will again host the annual Miss and Mr. Tadpole Pageant and the 16th Deb Frog Festival Pageants at the Rayne Civic Center.

The Tadpole Pageant accepts entries from boys and girls ages 0-6 years of age. Entry fee is $40 (includes photogenic) by March 30 and will be $50 the day of the pageant. Dress code is Sunday best only.

Morning and afternoon sessions will be held for the following age group: Baby Tiny 0-6 months, Mini Miss 7-11 months, Tiny MIss 12-23 months, Toddler Miss 2-3 years, Little Miss 4-5 years and Little Mr. 0-4 years.

Tadpole winners will receive an official Frog Festival crown and official embroidered banner.

Miss and Mr. Tadpole will ride on the Frog Festival royalty float for the Frog Festival Parade and will be invited to attend area events.

The Deb Pageant is open to girls ages 8-9 years of age. Entry fee is $50 (photogenic included). Door entries will be accepted. Dress is Sunday best only. Registration is 1 p.m. with the pageant commencing at 2 p.m.

The new Deb Frog Festival Queen will recieve an official Frog Festival crown and official embroidered banner. First, second and third alternates will receive a banner and gift.

For more information, call Kathy Cahanin at 337-250-8988, Jessica Cahanin at 337-296-6086 or at tadpolepageant@yahoo.com.