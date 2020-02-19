Article Image Alt Text

Bourgeois signs to continue softball career

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Rayne High’s Kassidie Bourgeois signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career with the Buccaneers at Christian Brothers University, a Division II college located in Memphis, Tennessee. In attendance for the ceremony were, seated, Kassidie joined by her parents, Luke and Kristi Bourgeois; standing, Coach Nicole Lanthier of La. Glory, RHS Softball Coach Natalie Moody and RHS Principal J. Wendall Prudhomme. Kassidie leads the Lady Wolves at the catcher’s position, was tagged 2nd Team All-District her sophomore year and 1st Team All-District last year during her junior campaign. She also excels in the school’s FFA program and was selected Rayne High’s 2019-2020 Student of the Year. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

