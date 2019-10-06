Dutchtown uses strong second half to upend Rayne Wolves

RAYNE - In a long, hard-fought football contest Friday that even included a visit from Mother Nature for a 30-minute delay, the Rayne High Wolves hosted 5-A powerhouse Dutchtown High of Baton Rouge.

Despite a close first half, the Griffins were able to used a productive second half to a 35-12 win over the Wolves.

“I think we went toe-to-toe with a perineal 5A power house who’s consistently in the playoffs every year,” stated Rayne High head coach Kaine Guidry following the game.

“I thought we played very well on both sides of the ball,” Guidry continued. “We just made too many mistakes in the first half and couldn’t make that up.

“We had a special teams mistake on the returned punt. We’ve been very solid on special teams thus far and was kinda disappointing to give that punt return up.

“If you take away the punt return and pick six, we’re tied 0-0 at half time. But, that’s how it turned out.”

On special teams, returning kicks for the Wolves were Tony Cormier (2-37 yards), Durrell Weathersby (1-12), Bleyton Francis (1-7), while Jamarcus Monroe returned a punt for 10 yards.

Punting duties for the Wolves were again completed by Deuce Comeaux with seven boots for 160 yards and a 23-yard average.

“I loved the way we came out in the second half and fought to make it a game,” noted Guidry concerning the second half of play.

“Unfortunately, we don’t quite have the depth we need at this point to sustain the type of numbers a 5A school like that presents.”

Leading the Rayne defense were Ron Roberts (6 solo tackles), Jamarcus Monroe (4 solos and a tackle for a loss), Miguel DelValle (4 solos), Tony Cormier (2 solos) and Deuce Comeaux, Reid Dupont and Jamarcus Richard each adding one.

Rayne entered the second half of play down 14-0, but bounced back to post a touchdown in different fashion.

On the opening kick-off, Wolf kicker Deuce Comeaux produced an on-side kick that he also recovered, setting up a 47-yard scoring drive capped off by Jamarcus Monroe’s first score of the ball game. The two point conversion failed and the Griffins held a 14-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Griffins chewed up the remaining third quarter to punch in another score for a 21-6 lead leading into the final quarter of play.

Dutchtown opened the fourth quarter with a 49-yard TD completion for a 28-6 lead at the eight minute mark.

The Wolves answered with a 75-yard scoring drive as Monroe touched the endzone for his second touchdown of the game. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete and Rayne trailed 28-12 near the five-minute mark.

The Griffins composed a short, but productive drive for their last touchdown of the ball game and the 35-12 final score for the Dutchtown win.

Rayne quarterback Collin LaCombe had five completions for 28 yards against a stingy Dutchtown defense.

Recording Rayne completions were Lexx Guidry (1-15), Reid Dupont (3-7) and Jamarcus Monroe (1-6).

Rayne’s ground game of 181 rushing yards was led by Jamarcus Monroe with 15 carries for 95 yards and both of the Wolves’ two touchdowns.

Ron Charles had 21 carries for 67 yards, Reid Dupont collected 26 yards on five carries and Bleyton Francis had four touches for 11 yards.

“All in all, I’m very proud of our effort,” stated Guidry of his Wolves. But now, it’s back to work.”

Looking ahead, Guidry noted, District starts next week and it doesn’t get any easier. We have a tough challenge ahead of us, but I have all the faith in this group of kids.

The Wolves will host Eunice High on Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.