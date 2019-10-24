Ladies await district finale at Livonia, seniors honored

RAYNE - As Rayne High heads into the homestretch of the 2019-2020 volleyball season, Coach Stephanie Garrett and her Lady Wolves have one roadblock standing in their way, Livonia.

“I believe their only loss is to us,” Garrett stated when discussing the remaining district game of the season. “I know they will be gunning for us, so we have to step it up and finish strong.”

Despite a rough start to the regular season, the Lady Wolves now stand at 7-0 with their district finale scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Livonia’s home court.

Rayne High will close out the regular season during the annual ESA Spooktacular Tournament slated Oct. 31-Nov. 2, before heading into post season.

Recent district action includes:

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Lady Wolves captured a three-set win over Crowley High (25-11, 25-18, 25-22).

Leading Rayne stat during the district win were Lexie Marks (10 digs), Evyn Shreve (8 digs), Grayci Dupuis (2 aces, 3 digs), Nae Francis (1 ace, 22 digs), Ava Thibodeaux (2 aces, 6 digs), Morgan Duhon (2 kills), Emma Guidry (6 kills, 4 digs), Camille McClelland (6 kills, 1 dig), Elizabeth Daigle (1 ace, 22 assists, 1 block), Makayla Dronet (1 ace, 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block) and JaLayna Wilridge (8 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks).

During a road trip to Church Point, Rayne HIgh claimed another three-set district win on WEdnesday, Oct. 16 (25-23, 25-10, 25-18).

Rayne stat leaders for the win were Makayla Dronet (2 aces, 14 kills, 7 blocks), JaLayna Wilridge (5 kills, 1 dig, 8 blocks), Elizabeth Daigle (1 ace, 5 digs, 29 assists), Emma Guidry (6 kills, 2 blocks), Camille McClelland (6 kills, 1 dig), Lexie Marks (6 digs), Grayci Dupuis (1 ace, 4 digs), Nae Francis (2 aces, 1 kill, 14 digs) and Ava Thibodeaux (1 ace, 5 digs).

Following “Senior Night” festivities on Thursday, Oct. 17, the Lady Wolves collected a three-set district win over Northwest (25-8, 25-16, 25-15).

Leading Rayne stats for the win were JaLayna Wilridge (1 ace, 8 kills, 1 dig), Camille McClelland (2 aces, 6 kills, 5 digs), Makayla Dronet (1 ace, 7 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks), Nae Francis (5 kills, 8 digs), Lexie Marks (1 ace, 8 digs, 1 assist), Grayci Dupuis (1 ace, 2 digs), Morgan Duhon (2 kills), Emma Guidry (1 kill, 4 digs), Elizabeth Daigle (2 aces, 2 kills, 23 assists) and Lily Roberts (4 kills, 4 digs).

In a non-district contest on Monday, Oct. 21, the Lady Wolves dropped a tight, three-set match to Sam Houston High (26-28, 21-25, 23-25).

Leading Rayne High in stats were Nae Francis (21 digs), Ava Thibodeaux (5 digs), Emma Guidry (7 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks), Camille McClelland (4 kills), Elizabeth Daigle (2 aces, 1 kill, 7 digs, 17 assists), Makayla Dronet (7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), JaLayna Wilridge (4 kills, 2 blocks), Lexie Marks (1 ace, 10 digs), Evyn Shreve (8 digs) and Grayci Dupuis (1 ace).