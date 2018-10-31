Lady Wolves claim playoff opener win over Springfield

RAYNE - Capping off the regular season last week with a win to claim the district title, the Rayne High Lady Wolves claimed a first-round win over Springfield in the bi-district bracket of the 2018 LHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs.

Seeded at No. 9 in District III, Rayne claimed the win over No. 24-seed Springfield in three-straight sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-7).

“Considering we have two starters out today, I think we played well,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Stepanie Garrett following Monday’s bi-district win.

“With Hannah (McKenzie) and Lexie (Marks) out all this week, we had some adjusting to do and needed our players to step it up,” Garrett continued.

“I gotta give it to them, our girls did what they was asked and played well considering we basically had a different lineup on he floor today.”

Leading net play for the Lady Wolves for the win was Emma Pastor with 11 kills, adding four aces and four digs.

Morley Richard put down five kills and a block at the net, while also having an ace and five digs.

JaLayna Wilridge contributed three kills and a block, while Makayla Dronet had two kills and two blocks, along with three aces and five digs.

Completing the net play for Rayne were Tiesha Young and Camille McClelland.

Setting up the offense for the lady Wolves were Tiesha Young with 17 assists on the day.

The Rayne defense was led by Nae Francis with 10 digs, followed by three digs by Elizabeth Daigle and Lily Roberts.

“Looks like Hannah and Lexis may be back later this week, depending on who and when we play the next round,” noted Garrett while looking at her team’s next game.

The Lady Wolves will meet the winner of No. 8 Ursuline Academy and No. 25 West Feliciana.

“There’s a possibility we might play Saturday. Time will tell,” Garrett concluded.