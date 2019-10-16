LADY WOLVES VOLLEYBALL TEAM - Members of the 2019-2020 Rayne High School Volleyball Team are, first row, from left, Camille McClelland, Lily Roberts, Lexie Marks, Nae Francis, Elizabeth Daigle, Makayla Dronet; second row, Morgan Duhon, Demi Billings, Alidia Cormier, Emma Guidry, Ava Thibodeaux, Grayci Dupuis; third row, Coach Tommy Garrett, Abigail Hoover, Mazie Parker, Evyn Shreve, Isabel Latiolais, Hannah Istre, Victoria Peltier; fourth row, Na’kailey Roberts, Victoria Lavergne, Christian Pitre, Jaiden Baires, Brea Hebert, Jas’lyn Guillory, Coach Stephanie Garrett; fifth row, Kallie Venable, Abigail Fogleman, Leah Trahan, Jenyth Allen, Alana Bertrand, Ramsie Mouton; top row, Ebony O’Neil, Carmind Thibodeaux, Jada Hamilton, Lauren Broussard and Lola Guillory. (Photo Courtesy/Allyson Allen)
Lady Wolves midway through positive district schedule
RAYNE - Despite a rough start for the Lady Wolves’ 2019-2020 volleyball season, Rayne High began district play with a bang an a 4-0 start.
Rayne opened district play at Crowley High where they captured a win including four sets (25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15).
Stats for the Lady Wolves included:
Lexie Marks - 3 aces, 9 digs
Grayce Dupuis - 2 aces
Nae Francis - 21 digs
Ava Thibodeaux - 3 aces, 4 digs
Emma Guidry - 9 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks
Camille McClelland - 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks
Elizabeth Daigle - 2 kills, 3 digs, 14 assists, block
Makayla Dronet - 7 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks, ace
Jalayna Wilridge - 5 kills, 5 blocks
The Lady Wolves returned home on October 1st where they hosted Church Point and improved their district tally to 2-0 in another 4-set match (23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14).
Leading Rayne stats were: Emma Guidry - 13 kills, 2 digs, block
Camille McClelland - 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks
Elizabeth Daigle - 3 aces, 1 kill, 13 assists
Lily Roberts - 2 kills, 1 block
Makayla Dronet - 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks
Jalayna Wilridge - 7 kills, 6 blocks
Lexie Marks - 2 aces, 8 digs
Grayce Dupuis - 1 ace, 1 dig
Nae Francis - 4 aces, 13 digs
Ava Thibodeaux - 3 aces, 1 assist
Rayne hit the road again on October 8 when grabbed a three-set win at Northwest (25-18, 25-10, 25-15).
Stats looked good once again, including:
Lexie Marks – 5 digs
Evyn Shreve – 3 digs
Grayci Dupuis – 3 aces
Nae Francis – ace, 6 digs
Ava Thibodeaux – 4 aces
Emma Guidry – 8 kills, block
Camille McClelland – ace, 3 kills
Elizabeth Daigle – 7 aces, 31 assists
Lily Roberts – kill
Makayla Dronet – 11 kills, block
JaLayna Wilridge – 10 kills, 2 blocks
Kallie Venable – kill
The Lady Wolves increased their district tally to 4-0 with a home win on October 10 over Livonia (25-18, 25-20, 25-21).
Leading teh Lady Wolves in stats totals were:
Lexie Marks – 10 digs, assist
Evyn Shreve – 5 digs
Nae Francis – 3 aces, 20 digs
Ava Thibodeaux – 3 digs
Emma Guidry – 6 kills, 2 digs, block
Camille McClelland – 3 aces, 5 kills, dig, 3 blocks
Elizabeth Daigle – 3 kills, 31 assists
Lily Roberts – 2 kills
Makayla Dronet – 10 kills, 2 blocks
JaLayna Wilridge – 10 kills, block
The Lady Wolves were schedule to host Crowley High and Church Point this week, followed by a visit from Sam Houston on October 21 and the anticipated Pink Game on October 23 when they host ASH of Grand Coteau.
PINK GAME
The Lady Wolves will again join forces with the Academy of the Sacred Heart to host the annual Pink Game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Rayne High School.
“Volling For A Cure” action will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the RHS north gym in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The annual event is held to raise awareness and funds for the Miles Perret Cancer Center Services.
Fans can attend the “Volling For A Cure” game free by wearing a Volleying For Cure t-shirt or $3 for any pink shirt.
Decorations will “paint the gym pink” for the special event, plus door prizes will be awarded throughout the match.
Donations are also welcomed for the fundraising event.