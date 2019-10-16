Lady Wolves midway through positive district schedule

RAYNE - Despite a rough start for the Lady Wolves’ 2019-2020 volleyball season, Rayne High began district play with a bang an a 4-0 start.

Rayne opened district play at Crowley High where they captured a win including four sets (25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15).

Stats for the Lady Wolves included:

Lexie Marks - 3 aces, 9 digs

Grayce Dupuis - 2 aces

Nae Francis - 21 digs

Ava Thibodeaux - 3 aces, 4 digs

Emma Guidry - 9 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks

Camille McClelland - 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks

Elizabeth Daigle - 2 kills, 3 digs, 14 assists, block

Makayla Dronet - 7 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks, ace

Jalayna Wilridge - 5 kills, 5 blocks

The Lady Wolves returned home on October 1st where they hosted Church Point and improved their district tally to 2-0 in another 4-set match (23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14).

Leading Rayne stats were: Emma Guidry - 13 kills, 2 digs, block

Camille McClelland - 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Elizabeth Daigle - 3 aces, 1 kill, 13 assists

Lily Roberts - 2 kills, 1 block

Makayla Dronet - 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks

Jalayna Wilridge - 7 kills, 6 blocks

Lexie Marks - 2 aces, 8 digs

Grayce Dupuis - 1 ace, 1 dig

Nae Francis - 4 aces, 13 digs

Ava Thibodeaux - 3 aces, 1 assist

Rayne hit the road again on October 8 when grabbed a three-set win at Northwest (25-18, 25-10, 25-15).

Stats looked good once again, including:

Lexie Marks – 5 digs

Evyn Shreve – 3 digs

Grayci Dupuis – 3 aces

Nae Francis – ace, 6 digs

Ava Thibodeaux – 4 aces

Emma Guidry – 8 kills, block

Camille McClelland – ace, 3 kills

Elizabeth Daigle – 7 aces, 31 assists

Lily Roberts – kill

Makayla Dronet – 11 kills, block

JaLayna Wilridge – 10 kills, 2 blocks

Kallie Venable – kill

The Lady Wolves increased their district tally to 4-0 with a home win on October 10 over Livonia (25-18, 25-20, 25-21).

Leading teh Lady Wolves in stats totals were:

Lexie Marks – 10 digs, assist

Evyn Shreve – 5 digs

Nae Francis – 3 aces, 20 digs

Ava Thibodeaux – 3 digs

Emma Guidry – 6 kills, 2 digs, block

Camille McClelland – 3 aces, 5 kills, dig, 3 blocks

Elizabeth Daigle – 3 kills, 31 assists

Lily Roberts – 2 kills

Makayla Dronet – 10 kills, 2 blocks

JaLayna Wilridge – 10 kills, block

The Lady Wolves were schedule to host Crowley High and Church Point this week, followed by a visit from Sam Houston on October 21 and the anticipated Pink Game on October 23 when they host ASH of Grand Coteau.

PINK GAME

The Lady Wolves will again join forces with the Academy of the Sacred Heart to host the annual Pink Game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Rayne High School.

“Volling For A Cure” action will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the RHS north gym in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The annual event is held to raise awareness and funds for the Miles Perret Cancer Center Services.

Fans can attend the “Volling For A Cure” game free by wearing a Volleying For Cure t-shirt or $3 for any pink shirt.

Decorations will “paint the gym pink” for the special event, plus door prizes will be awarded throughout the match.

Donations are also welcomed for the fundraising event.