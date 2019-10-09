Lady Wolves prepare for district play, ‘Pink Game’

RAYNE - The Rayne High Lady Wolves are preparing for their 2019 volleyball district slate that is scheduled to begin this week.

During court action last week, the Ladies capture a win over Northside, but fell to Iota and Breaux Bridge in non-district action.

They also participated in the Carencro High School Tournament over the weekend and posted a 1-2 record.

Claiming high stats for Rayne High were Camille McClelland, Jalayna Wilridge, Makayala Dronet and Emma Guidry with kills during the Beau Chene game.

During the Westmister game, defense was led by Nae Francis and Lexis Marks, while attending to net play were McClelland, Wilridge, Dronet and Grayci Dupuis.

In the Northside contest, Elizabeth Daigle led assists with 13, while Emma Guidry and Wilridge recorded three blocks each.

For the Iota game, Francis recorded 20 digs, while teammates Lily Roberts and Dronet tallied five each.

At the net, Wilridge had four kills and two blocks, while Dronet and Emma Guidry each recorded six kills each.

During the Breaux Bridge contest, McClelland had six kills while teammates Wilridge and Guidry each recorded five each.

Dronet had the game’s only two blocks, and assists were led by Francis (12), Marks (8) and Shreve (3).

McClelland and Emma Guidry each served two aces.

The Lady Wolves were slated to meet Church Point and Crowley to begin district play this week, followed by a Thursday game at Cecilia High.

Pink Game Scheduled

In order to help promote breast cancer awareness during the month of October dedicated to “National Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” the Rayne High Volleyball Team will be playing Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau at Rayne High in the annual “Volley For The Cure” Volleyball Game on Wednesday Oct. 23, to raise money for the cause.

The Rayne High Volleyball Team is selling “Volleying For A Cure” t-shirts. Also, for a $50 donation, donors can have name/business placed on the back of the shirt. The front of the shirt will have the team’s logo and the back will have all $50 sponsors. The shirts will be neon pink (short sleeve moisture wicking) and donors will receive one free shirt and admission into the game with $50 sponsorship.

The team will also selling shirts to help raise money for the cause. The shirts will be neon pink (moisture wicking) with a white logo, shirts are both short sleeve $20 and the long sleeve $25.

Please see a RHS volleyball player to order your shirt or contact Coach Stephanie Garrett at the following email address (sgarrett@acadia.k12.la.us).

For more information contact Stephanie Garrett at 337-581-0144. If sending a check please make it payable to Rayne High Volleyball and mailed to Stephanie Garrett at Rayne High School, 1016 North Polk Street, Rayne, LA 70578. Call Coach Garrett if anyone is in need of someone to pick up your check. Payment and shirt size will be due by Thursday, Oct. 3.

The freshman game will start at 3:30 p.m. with the JV and varsity to follow at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A ceremony to recognize all survivors and to remember love ones lost in a cancer battle. Door prizes will be distributed and baked goods will be sold. Competitions and activities will also be enjoyed.

Thanks are extended in advance for everyone’s generous donation towards this worthy cause.

All donations and proceeds collected will be donated to the Miles Perret Center, Cancer Services.