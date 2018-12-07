Notre Dame takes Division III Championship
Fri, 12/07/2018 - 9:56am
Pios beat Panthers 42-21
NEW ORLEANS
The Pioneers beat the Catholic High Panthers 42-21 in New Orleans last night, taking home the state Division III championship.
