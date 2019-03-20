Rayne High baseball, softball seasons in high gear

RAYNE - The Rayne High baseball team got off to a rocky district start Tuesday afternoon when they dropped a 5-14 contest to Teurlings Catholic.

Entering the game at 10-5 overall, the Wolves will meet Teurlings once again today (Thursday) during a home contest at Gossen Memorial Park here.

“We hope to get things back on track tomorrow,” stated Rayne HIgh Head Coach Jason Bonin of Thursday’s district contest.

Over the weekend, the Wolves hosted three teams during the Rayne High Round Robin Tournament held at Gossen Memorial Park here.

During Wolf action, Rayne defeated Mamou 12-2 but fell to Beau Chene 3-4 in a nail-biter.

The Wolves will continue district action on Tuesday, March 26, when they are set to host Northside High School, followed by a road trip to Lafayette on Thursday, March 28, at Northside.

Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves dropped below .500 in district play on Tuesday when they fell to Westgate, 2-12.

With a 5-10 overall mark on the season, the ladies stand at 2-3 in district play.

They will travel to Lafayette today (Thursday) where they will face Teurlings Catholic and try to even out their district slate.

The Lady Wolves are also scheduled to participate in the St. Thomas More Round Robin Tournament this weekend before meeting Iota on Monday.