Under the direction of a new head coach, Kaine Guidry, the Rayne High football team began spring drills Monday, April 29, and are now gearing up for the 2019 Spring Game on Wednesday, May 15, at Rayne High Stadium. The Wolves will host St. Louis during a 5:30 p.m. contest. At right, Guidry instructs the quarterbacks and backfield, while the coaching staff oversees line positions on both sides. (Acadian-Tribune Photos by Lisa Soileaux)