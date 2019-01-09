Rayne High School to host 9th annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser

RAYNE - Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time.

The Rayne High School Volleyball Team, Softball Team and Student Council are excited to announce they will host their 9th Annual One-Day Mattress Sale Fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 10, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For one day only, the Rayne High School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom.

There will be 24+ mattress floor models on display for customers to try. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available, as well.

Brands will include Simmons Beautyrest, Southerland and Wellsville.

All beds are available in all sizes, come with full factory warranties, and are made to order. Delivery and financing are available.

Best of all, the Rayne High School students will benefit from every purchase. Plus, the beds are priced much less than retail stores because of the fundraising company’s unique business model.

If you are considering a new bed for someone in your home, these Rayne High School Programs want you at the sale.

This will be the ninth time Rayne High School has hosted this unique fundraiser. Most schools run the sale once per year to give their communities the chance to save money and support local school programs.

Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) has worked with numerous other schools in the southern Louisiana region running Mattress Fundraisers and the results can be impressive. In a one day sale, schools have the ability to raise several thousand dollars, simply by promoting and advertising for the weeks leading up to the event. CFS provides the promotional material and handles the sales and distribution of the products.

Custom Fundraising Solutions is based in Cleveland, OH. With over 80 independently owned and operated locations, the company has helped revolutionize fundraising in schools by helping programs earn great sums of money with no risk and a relatively small amount of work.

CFS has raised over $30 Million for school programs with these unique fundraising events.

Please show your support for Rayne High athletics by participating.