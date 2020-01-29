Rayne High Wolves claim second at Rayne Wrestling Invitational

RAYNE - The RHS campus was packed on Saturday, Jan. 18, as the Rayne Wolves placed second during the 2020 Rayne Invitational despite missing four starters.

The tournament consisted of 27 teams and 250 wrestlers from around the state.

The event was a huge success thanks to the sponsors, parents, and volunteers who assisted throughout the day.

Basile High School claimed the tournament championship.

Winners placing for the Wolves were:

106 lbs. - Jakarion Fontenot 3rd;

106 lbs. - Beau Perrodin 5th;

113 lbs. Blaze Cormier 2nd;

126 lbs. Reese Carrier 2nd;

138 lbs. Dax Constantin - 4th;

152 lbs. Sean Dorsett - 4th;

170 lbs. Emile Richard - 4th;

195 lbs. Tre’Von Williams - 2nd;

220 lbs. Miles Doucet - 2nd.

Additional Rayne wrestlers who competed during the tournament were Adrien Richard, Gaven Guidry, Dayden Simon, Kayden Carrier, Logan Alger, David George, Zachary Gregory and Riley Boss.

The season approaches its last few weeks as the Wolves are beginning to prepare for the Allstate Suger Bowl / LHSAA State Wrestling Championships slated February 14-15 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.