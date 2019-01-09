Rayne student-athletes awarded State All-Academic honor

RAYNE - Three members of the Rayne High School 2018-2019 football team have been honored as student-athletes for academic excellence.

The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program presented by ISC recognizes the academic excellence of senior student-athletes who have attained a 3.5 grade point average or higher by placing them on the Composite All-Academic Team or Class All-Academic Team.

To earn Composite Team honors, a student-athlete’s six-semester GPA must have an un-weighted 4.00.

The Class Team, composed of student-athletes with six-semester GPA of 3.5 - 3.999, received a certificate by their school.

n order to be selected to the All-Academic Team, the student-athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least two years, and achieved a six-semester cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

After the established submission deadline, a compilation of all students’ GPA is made and student-athletes meeting the Composite Team criteria are notified by mail and email through their school principal of their status as a Composite Team member.

The three Rayne High honorees are Logan Trahan with a 3.9555 GPA, John Daigle (3.9148) and Blaze Miller (3.5744).