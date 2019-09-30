RHS hosting annual Pink Game; donations, sponsors sought

RAYNE - October is the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In order to help promote breast cancer awareness, the Rayne High Volleyball Team will be playing Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau at Rayne High in the annual “Volley For The Cure” Volleyball Game on Wednesday Oct. 23, to raise money for the cause.

The Rayne High Volleyball Team is selling “Volleying For A Cure” t-shirts. Also, for a $50 donation, donors can have name/business placed on the back of the shirt. The front of the shirt will have the team’s logo and the back will have all $50 sponsors. The shirts will be neon pink (short sleeve moisture wicking) and donors will receive one free shirt and admission into the game with $50 sponsorship.

The team will also sell shirts to help raise money for the cause. The shirts will be neon pink (moisture wicking) with a white logo, shirts are both short sleeve $20 and the long sleeve $25.

Please see a RHS volleyball player to order your shirt or contact Coach Stephanie Garrett at the following email address (sgarrett@acadia.k12.la.us).

For more information contact Stephanie Garrett at 337-581-0144. If sending a check please make it payable to Rayne High Volleyball and mailed to Stephanie Garrett at Rayne High School, 1016 North Polk Street, Rayne, LA 70578. Call Coach Garrett if anyone is in need of someone to pick up your check. Payment and shirt size will be due by Thursday, Oct. 3.

The freshman game will start at 3:30 p.m. with the JV and varsity to follow at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A ceremony to recognize all survivors and to remember love ones lost in a cancer battle. Door prizes will be distributed and baked goods will be sold. Competitions and activities will also be enjoyed.

Thanks are extended in advance for everyone’s generous donation towards this worthy cause.

All donations and proceeds collected will be donated to the Miles Perret Center, Cancer Services.