Wolves claim 12-2 bi-district win over North DeSoto

RAYNE - During Tuesday’s first round game of the state baseball playoffs, it didn’t take the No. 16-ranked Rayne High Wolves long to gain a lead over North DeSoto.

The Wolves kept that quick 5-1 lead from the first inning and continued to build their lead for a 12-2 win.

Despite a 1-0 North DeSoto lead in the top of the first inning, Rayne High went through their entire batting order in the bottom of the first for a 5-1 lead.

The second and third innings were blank for both teams before the Wolves added four runs in the fourth inning for a commanding 9-1 lead.

North DeSoto added a mere one run in the sixth, followed by thee more Rayne runs in the bottom of the sixth for the game to be called with a 10-run rule.

Almost the entire Rayne roster collected hits during the bi-district win with fans even entertained with a homerun by Kasen Richard adding three RBI.

Tanner Granger added a double and two RBI, while Zack Fontenot and Will Arceneaux added two singles and RBI.

Completing the Rayne hits for the win were Darian Richard, Julian Harvey and Tucker Babineaux.

Colin LaCombe was on the mound for the Wolves the majority of the game for five innings and collected the win with three strikeouts, three walks and allowing three hits on two runs.

Completing pitching duties for the Wolves with Collin Broussard and Julian Harvey.

“They (North DeSoto) is a young team,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Jason Bonin of Tuesday’s win. “They are very well coached and have a hard-throwing pitcher, but when you have young players, you never know what will happen.

“Our guys have been improving as the district has progressed and tonight it showed.

“We had a good showing by Colin on the mound. He threw well.

“Our defense came through and we hit well at the plate. We will see what this weekend brings.”

The Wolves will now advance to the regional round of the playoffs where they will meet top-ranked Tioga during action Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. if necessary.

Tioga claimed a win over Westgate Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers being a district fore of the Wolves.

Rayne’s meeting with Tioga will include a best-of-three regional series over two days of baseball action at Tioga.