Wolves fall to Kaplan during Jamboree, prepare for Welsh

ABBEVILLE - The Rayne High Wolves traveled to Abbeville on Friday for the first of two football games of the 2019 Acadia/Vermilion Jamboree.

Rayne High met Kaplan High School during the opening 6:30 p.m. contest where the Pirates dominated both halves of play with a 18-0 final score.

“We knew it would be a physical game playing Kaplan,” stated first-year Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry. “They are always tough, especially coming off a good season last year.”

Guidry continued, “I thought we didn’t quite match their physicality and consistently enough to get them off the field.

“Our defense faired well, considering. But, we just didn’t set up things for our offense to produce.”

The Rayne offense was limited to 99 total offensive yards (51 rushing, 48 passing) by the Kaplan defense, with both squads producing three turnovers each.

On the ground for the Wolves were Reid Dupont (two carries for 49 yards) and Ron Charles (10 rushing yards).

In the air for the Wolves was junior quarterback Collin LaCombe who completed six of 12 passes for 48 yards.

Lacombe connected for a touchdown for the Wolves, but was called back due to a holding call.

“We didn’t help our defense out much on the offensive side of the ball, Guidry continued. “And we didn’t get too many first downs, which led to our defense staying on field all night.”

Leading the Rayne defense was Peyton Francis with four solo tackles, one assist and a fumble recovery.

Also, Jamarcus Monroe and Ron Roberts tallied three solos tackles and two assists each.

Chipping in a tackle for the Wolves were Miles Doucet, Griffin Champagne, Bleyton Francis, Miguel DeValle, Brandon Aguillard and Reid Dupont.

Doucet and Jsia teamed up for a tackle for a loss behind the line of scrimmage, while Will Arceneaux, Dylan Istre and Tony Cormier had defensive assists.

On a positive note, Guidry stated, “I was proud of our fight on the field tonight. We never gave up despite the score. But, our youth on the offensive side of the ball really showed tonight.”

“Other than one drive we put together and got a TD called back by a holding call, we just couldn’t get anything going.

“We had 10 penalties and 3 turnovers in basically half a football game. You can’t win games when you commit that many mistakes.

“But, it mirrored the week of practice we had. Will have to learn from this and understand that games are won Monday-Thursday. You play like you practice -- can’t wait until game day to play ball.”

Coming off a down season last year and having to basically rebuild the squad following 22 players lost to graduation, Guidry knows this year will be a re-building season, especially on offense where he has only three veterans returning.

He explains, “We knew it wouldn’t happen over night, but we definitely need to have a sense of urgency and not make the same mistakes each week. As long as they learn each week and take responsibility for their actions, we are headed in the right direction.”

The Wolves are slated to host Welsh High School on Friday at Wolf Stadium during their first home game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.