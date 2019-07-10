Wolves host Iota Bulldogs during summer scrimmage

RAYNE - As the Rayne High football team continue summer drills and workouts, the Wolves took time out last week and hosted Iota High School in a summer scrimmage.

“These seven-on-seven scrimmages are designed for us to work on timing and alignments,” stated Rayne High Head Football Coach Kaine Guidry as he begins his first year at the helm for the Wolves.

“It went well overall,” he continued. “We are trying to get crisp in our passing game and it’s coming along.”

“When you have these scrimmages, neither team is out there trying to win. This is an opportunity to practice against someone else and get our quarterback and receivers some work.”

Guidry and his staff are trying to install their new offense and defense for the new season as a slim slate of starters return.

The Wolves have very few key people returning in key positions; but, when you’ve lost 22 seniors to graduation, that’s a big chunk on both sides of the ball for any team.

“Almost everyone will see a different position this season,” noted Guidry. “With the small number of returning starters and the new faces on the field this year, we will need some time for things to work out.”

Guidry and his coaching staff are still overseeing summer workouts as they prepare for the 2019 season.

They will travel to Opelousas High on Thursday, Aug. 22, for their pre-season scrimmage against the Tigers. Play begins at 5:30 p.m.