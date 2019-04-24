RAYNE HIGH TRACK TEAM - Members of the 2018-2019 Rayne High School Track Team are, front row, from left, Taiya McDowell, Mariah Winbush, Emma Guidry, Peyton Francis, Carlos Figaro, Jeremiah Murray, McKenzie Redeaux, Tijian Jones, Jai Rubin; back row, Assistant Coach Jacob Molbert, Frank Meyer, Tytan Guidry, Leon Smith, Cay Cope, Shane Murray, Kyle Price and Head Coach Bryan Parker. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)
Wolves, Ladies place during 4-4A District Track Meet
NEW IBERIA - The Rayne High Track Team attended the 4-4A District Track Meet on Wednesday, April 17, at Westgate High School.
Of the Rayne High team members in attendance, the following placed in their field and track events:
Long jump - 3rd place Zack Fontenot
4x800 relay - 4th place (Tytan Guidry, Clay Cope, Kevon Keel, Shane Murray)
Long jump - 5th place Mariah Winbush
100-meter dash - 6th place Mariah Winbush
Fontenot and members of the 4x800 relay team will represent Rayne High during Regionals slated April 24 at ULL’s Cajun Field in Lafayette.