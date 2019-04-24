Wolves, Ladies place during 4-4A District Track Meet

NEW IBERIA - The Rayne High Track Team attended the 4-4A District Track Meet on Wednesday, April 17, at Westgate High School.

Of the Rayne High team members in attendance, the following placed in their field and track events:

Long jump - 3rd place Zack Fontenot

4x800 relay - 4th place (Tytan Guidry, Clay Cope, Kevon Keel, Shane Murray)

Long jump - 5th place Mariah Winbush

100-meter dash - 6th place Mariah Winbush

Fontenot and members of the 4x800 relay team will represent Rayne High during Regionals slated April 24 at ULL’s Cajun Field in Lafayette.