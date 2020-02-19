Wolves to meet Indians in district finalé

RAYNE - Anyone wanting to witness a good basketball game needs to be at Rayne High on Friday as the Wolves will host Washington-Marion in what is sure to be a barn-burner.

Both teams enter the final district game of the season with one loss each (6-1), Rayne’s only district loss of coming at the hands of the Indians (75-70) in first round district action.

Fans are urged to wear their purple and gold for Friday’s game to show their support for the Wolves.

Rayne High, presently at 21-11 on the season, claimed a district win on Friday, Feb. 14, over LaGrange High.

During a Valentine’s Day road contest on Friday, the Wolves outscored the Gators 85-73 for the district win.

Leading Rayne scorers was Leon Smith with 30 points, followed by Kaleb Colomb with 15. Antonio Cormier drained 11 points and Lance Smith hit double figures with 10.

As of press time, the Wolves stand at the No. 13 position in state power rankings, poised for post-season action.

Playoff pairings for the prep boys basketball playoff brackets will be posted by the LHSAA on Monday, Feb. 24, with post-season slated to begin Friday, Feb. 28, with bi-district games.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness will be held March 10-14 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

The Lady Wolves, who completed their season during their own Valentine’s Day district contest at LaGrange, fell to the Lady Gators.

Rayne High was led in scoring by Braille Washington and Leah Trahan with seven and six points, respectively.

Lauren Broussard chipped in a trey, Paige Figaro and Amiyah Jenkins each scored a bucket and Nae Francis hit a free throw to complete the Lady Wolves’ scoring.