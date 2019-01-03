Wolves named to 4-4A All-District Football Team
RAYNE - During a football season that fell short in the first round of the 2018 state playoffs, a number of Rayne High Wolves were acknowledged for their performance on both offense and defense during selections of the District 4-4A All-District football selections.
Two-way senior starter Darian Richard, who converted from last year’s quarterback for the Wolves to running back, was the lone Wolf named to the Offensive First Team as the Offensive Athlete. Richard recorded 1,015 rushing yards on 153 attempts while scoring 13 touchdowns for the Wolves.
Richard was also selected to the Defensive First Team at linebacker. He collected a total of 68 tackles during his senior campaign, 41 solos and 54 assists, while donating eight tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.
Joining Richard on defense was senior defensive back Marlon Forman who was named Defensive Athlete. Forman recorded 44 tackles on the year including 28 solos and 31 assists. He also had seven pass breakups, four tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack.
Completing the Rayne selections to Defensive First Team was Ron Roberts, a junior defensive end for the Wolves. Roberts collected 57 tackles for the Wolves including 36 solos and 41 assists. He also managed four quarterback sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.
Rayne’s Carlos Figaro claimed a spot on the Defensive Second Team. The senior defensive back recorded 28 tackles for the Wolves including 21 solos and 14 assists, but excelled at pass breakups with 23.
Wolves named to the Honorable Mention Squad were John Daigle, Blaze Miller and Kasen Richard.
The complete list of 4-4A All-District honorees includes:
DISTRICT 4-4A
2018 ALL-DISTRICT SELECTIONS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Name School Class
WR Grant Arceneaux STM Sr
WR Kayshon Boutte Westgate Jr
WR Deion Senegal STM Sr
TE Blake Lacombe Carencro Sr
OL Thomas Perry Teurlings Sr
OL Thomas Deloach STM Sr
OL Landon Burton STM Sr
OL Zavione Willis Carencro Jr
OL John Matthews Teurlings Sr
QB Caleb Holstein STM Jr
RB William Cryer STM Sr
RB Landon Trosclair Teurlings Sr
PK Trevor Robertson STM Sr
ATH Darian Richard Rayne Sr
RS Atrell Marks Carencro Sr
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Ron Madison Westgate Sr
DL Ron Roberts Rayne Jr
DL Kameron Callier Teurlings Sr
DL Kentrell Breaux Northside Sr
LB Jamyre Guidry Carencro Jr
LB Darian Richard Rayne Sr
LB Greg Mahtook STM Sr
LB Keith Lopez Westgate Sr
DB Peyton Lejeune Teurlings Sr
DB Blayne Delahoussaye Westgate Jr
DB Rashaad Onezime Carencro So
DB C.J. Hill STM Sr
ATH Marlon Foreman Rayne Sr
P Jaron Royer Carencro Jr
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Caleb Holstein, STM
DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Rashaad Onezime, Carencro
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jim Hightower, STM
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR — Desmond Johnnie, Carencro; Makholven Sonn, Westgate; Michael Heintz, Teurlings; TE — Luke Howard, STM; OL — Henry Koke, STM; Tommy Nanthaveth, Westgate; Jaquil Lee, Northside; Joshua Castillo, Westgate; Nick Wolf, STM; QB — Austin Breaux, Carencro; Kedy Eddie, Westgate; RB — Theontae Allen, Carencro; Tyreese Jackson, Westgate; ATH — Dalen Cambre, STM; PK — Ian Judice, Teurlings; RS — Dennis Harris, Northside.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL — R.J. Tripp, Teurlings; Burke Matthews, STM; James Seagrest, STM; Kenery Touriac, Westgate; LB — Garret Russo, Teurlings; Trey Clark, STM; Cartez Joseph, Westgate; Bradley Boudreaux, Teurlings; DB — Bailey Despanie, Carencro; Scotty Comeaux, Westgate; Carlos Figaro, Rayne; Josh Stevenson, STM; ATH — Keith Richard, Carencro; P — Conner Scott, Westgate.
HONORABLE MENTION
CRO — Cody Alfred, Chukwuma Utomi, Jalen Albert, Jamal Stovall, Ty Mayfield, Kelan Helaire, Mo Shomade, Nick Eagins; NOR — Jacory Charles, Dennis Harris, Brandon Isaac, Jarred Allen, Mason Bruno, Jacaylan St. Julien, Angelo Bruno; RAYNE — John Daigle, Blaze Miller, Kasen Richard; STM — Noah Frederick, William Blanchet, Peyton Wilson, Zach Favaloro, Bryce Bouillion, Jacob Trahan, Cameron Cannon; TEUR — Ethan Balfa, Ethan Trahan, Ethan Hebert, David Lanclos, Miles Santiago, Will Smith; WEST — Alonzo Lewis, Garrett Arceneaux, Kedren Calligan, Javon Marks, Jordan Doucet, Cody Frederick.