Wolves named to 4-4A All-District Football Team

RAYNE - During a football season that fell short in the first round of the 2018 state playoffs, a number of Rayne High Wolves were acknowledged for their performance on both offense and defense during selections of the District 4-4A All-District football selections.

Two-way senior starter Darian Richard, who converted from last year’s quarterback for the Wolves to running back, was the lone Wolf named to the Offensive First Team as the Offensive Athlete. Richard recorded 1,015 rushing yards on 153 attempts while scoring 13 touchdowns for the Wolves.

Richard was also selected to the Defensive First Team at linebacker. He collected a total of 68 tackles during his senior campaign, 41 solos and 54 assists, while donating eight tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.

Joining Richard on defense was senior defensive back Marlon Forman who was named Defensive Athlete. Forman recorded 44 tackles on the year including 28 solos and 31 assists. He also had seven pass breakups, four tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack.

Completing the Rayne selections to Defensive First Team was Ron Roberts, a junior defensive end for the Wolves. Roberts collected 57 tackles for the Wolves including 36 solos and 41 assists. He also managed four quarterback sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.

Rayne’s Carlos Figaro claimed a spot on the Defensive Second Team. The senior defensive back recorded 28 tackles for the Wolves including 21 solos and 14 assists, but excelled at pass breakups with 23.

Wolves named to the Honorable Mention Squad were John Daigle, Blaze Miller and Kasen Richard.

The complete list of 4-4A All-District honorees includes:

DISTRICT 4-4A

2018 ALL-DISTRICT SELECTIONS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Name School Class

WR Grant Arceneaux STM Sr

WR Kayshon Boutte Westgate Jr

WR Deion Senegal STM Sr

TE Blake Lacombe Carencro Sr

OL Thomas Perry Teurlings Sr

OL Thomas Deloach STM Sr

OL Landon Burton STM Sr

OL Zavione Willis Carencro Jr

OL John Matthews Teurlings Sr

QB Caleb Holstein STM Jr

RB William Cryer STM Sr

RB Landon Trosclair Teurlings Sr

PK Trevor Robertson STM Sr

ATH Darian Richard Rayne Sr

RS Atrell Marks Carencro Sr

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Ron Madison Westgate Sr

DL Ron Roberts Rayne Jr

DL Kameron Callier Teurlings Sr

DL Kentrell Breaux Northside Sr

LB Jamyre Guidry Carencro Jr

LB Darian Richard Rayne Sr

LB Greg Mahtook STM Sr

LB Keith Lopez Westgate Sr

DB Peyton Lejeune Teurlings Sr

DB Blayne Delahoussaye Westgate Jr

DB Rashaad Onezime Carencro So

DB C.J. Hill STM Sr

ATH Marlon Foreman Rayne Sr

P Jaron Royer Carencro Jr

OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Caleb Holstein, STM

DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Rashaad Onezime, Carencro

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Hightower, STM

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

WR — Desmond Johnnie, Carencro; Makholven Sonn, Westgate; Michael Heintz, Teurlings; TE — Luke Howard, STM; OL — Henry Koke, STM; Tommy Nanthaveth, Westgate; Jaquil Lee, Northside; Joshua Castillo, Westgate; Nick Wolf, STM; QB — Austin Breaux, Carencro; Kedy Eddie, Westgate; RB — Theontae Allen, Carencro; Tyreese Jackson, Westgate; ATH — Dalen Cambre, STM; PK — Ian Judice, Teurlings; RS — Dennis Harris, Northside.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL — R.J. Tripp, Teurlings; Burke Matthews, STM; James Seagrest, STM; Kenery Touriac, Westgate; LB — Garret Russo, Teurlings; Trey Clark, STM; Cartez Joseph, Westgate; Bradley Boudreaux, Teurlings; DB — Bailey Despanie, Carencro; Scotty Comeaux, Westgate; Carlos Figaro, Rayne; Josh Stevenson, STM; ATH — Keith Richard, Carencro; P — Conner Scott, Westgate.

HONORABLE MENTION

CRO — Cody Alfred, Chukwuma Utomi, Jalen Albert, Jamal Stovall, Ty Mayfield, Kelan Helaire, Mo Shomade, Nick Eagins; NOR — Jacory Charles, Dennis Harris, Brandon Isaac, Jarred Allen, Mason Bruno, Jacaylan St. Julien, Angelo Bruno; RAYNE — John Daigle, Blaze Miller, Kasen Richard; STM — Noah Frederick, William Blanchet, Peyton Wilson, Zach Favaloro, Bryce Bouillion, Jacob Trahan, Cameron Cannon; TEUR — Ethan Balfa, Ethan Trahan, Ethan Hebert, David Lanclos, Miles Santiago, Will Smith; WEST — Alonzo Lewis, Garrett Arceneaux, Kedren Calligan, Javon Marks, Jordan Doucet, Cody Frederick.