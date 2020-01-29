Wolves open district action with win over Bobcats

RAYNE - The Rayne High School Wolves kept their district slate in perfect shape Monday evening with a 65-50 home court win over LaGrange, posting a 3-0 district tally thus far.

The Wolves used a 23-point final quarter rally to extend their lead for the win.

The game’s leading scorer was Rayne HIgh’s Leon Smith with 30 points, a majority off a fast break that was working for the Wolves all game.

Sinking seven points was Jyrius Cole, with Lance Smith and Desmond Mouton chipping in six each.

Rayne’s scoring was completed with five points each by Antonio Cormier, Tayshaun Colomb and Kaleb Colomb.

Monday’s win came off two district wins during their first two district contests (58-41 win over North Vermilion and 73-59 win over Eunice).

The Wolves are scheduled to meet Washington-Marion on Feb. 4 in Lake Charles, followed by another road trip on Feb. 7, to Eunice.

The Lady Wolves presently stand at 1-3 in district play, falling to LaGrange during Monday’s contest.

During the Ladies’ opening district game on Jan. 21, they defeated Eunice High 59-47 at home.

Rayne was led by Braille Washington with 24 points, followed by Paige Figaro with 13 and Leah Trahan with 11. Nae Francis scored nine points and Lauren Broussard chipped in a bucket.

In their second district contest of the season, the Lady Wolves fell to North Vermilion, 45-23.

Leading the Rayne scorers during the loss was Braille Washington with 26 points.

Rayne points were completed by Paige Figaro (6), Nae Francis (5) and Halle Young (4).

The Lady Wolves will face Wasington-Marion once again on Feb. 4 during a district road contest, followed by a road contest at Eunice High.