Wolves prepare for 2019 Jamboree, continue summer workouts

Tickets for the Acadia/Vermilion Parish Jamboree are on sale now at Rayne High.

On the first night of action, Crowley High will host the Acadia Parish portion of the jamboree on Thursday, August 29 with a pair of games on tap at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

Lake Arthur will take on Erath at 6 p.m. and the host Gents will square off with North Vermilion in the nightcap at 7:30.

Abbeville High will host the second and final night of action on Friday, Aug. 30, at J.H. Williams Stadium. Rayne and Kaplan will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 8 p.m. contest between Church Point and Abbeville.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 prior to the jamboree or $8 at the gate.

Please call the school (334-3186) to purchase your tickets or with any questions.

The Wolves will travel to Opelousas on Thursday, Aug. 22, for a pre-season scrimmage against the Opelousas High Tigers. Action will begin at 5:30 p.m.