DU Membership Banquet slated Oct. 8 in Rayne

Duck's Unlimited Church Point/Rayne Chapter will host it’s 2019 Annual Membership Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center Ballroom.

Come enjoy a great steak dinner with friends and family. The chapter will have more guns for people to have a chance to bid on and win on raffle tables. Don’t miss this opportunity to have some fun while having an opportunity to take home guns and gear.

A $60 general membership for the general membership banquet gets an individual a one-year membership with DU, magazine, supper and a free koozie.

A $300 sponsorship gets a member and a guest into the event and also into the general membership banquet (also a one-year membership with Duck’s Unlimited Magazine, license plate, General Membership Banquet, Chance to win a shotgun, one free koozie and sponsor gifts).

A $1,500 sponsor gets an individual and a guest into the event, in addition to them and seven guests into the upcoming general membership banquet. The new sponsor will also have a special table towards the front of the event, complete with company logo on the table. (also a one-year membership with Duck’s Unlimited Magazine, license plate, General Membership Banquet, chance to win a shotgun, eight free koozies, eight free drawstring backpacks, eight free 20 oz. tumbler cups and other table gifts).

Contact Matthew Zaunbrecher 337-889-7381 or Jarrod J. Gardiner 337-334-3141 for tickets or with any questions concerning the banquet.