Rayne Children’s fishing derby winners announced, awarded

The 2019 Annual Children’s Catch & Release Fishing Derby was held on Saturday, June 1, at the ponds located on the grounds of Maison d’Memoire (Ken & Lynn Guidry) at 8450 Roberts Cove Road (Hwy. 98) just north of Rayne.

The City of Rayne was again joined by a number of community partners for the event, including The Acadiana Sportman’s League, Rayne Lions Club, National Wild Turkey Federation and Maison d’Memoire.

The event took place between 8-11 a.m. with the awards ceremony following. Registration began at 8:15 a.m.

This catch and release fishing event is held every year for children up to 15 years of age with category breakdowns in different age groups. Children are accompanied by an adult for the day and assistance is given by members of the Acadiana Sportsmen’s League.

Activities enjoyed during the morning event included a short briefing on the rules and guidelines for the day’s activities, an educational packet containing information on tying a knot, baiting a hook, identification of fish, general fishing safety and an approximate two-hour fishing derby with the assistance from members of Acadiana Sportsman League and volunteers.

First aid stations were again on site staffed by members of the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department’s First Responder Team.

Prizes awarded at the end of the fishing tournament included largest fish in each age category and most fish caught in each age category.

Winners were:

Most Fish

0-5 years: Ansleigh Reiners 30; 6-8 years: Isabelle Reiners 26; 9-12 years: Lindsey Richard 8; 13-15 years: Angelle Bourgeois 4.

Largest Fish

0-5 years: Rose Fulkerson 1.09 sac-a-lait; 6-8 years: Jet LeJeune 4.13 catfish; 9-12 years: Landon Monceaux 1.64 catfish; 13-15 years: Alex Jones .75 sac-a-lait

Overall Winners

Largest Fish - Jet LeJeune with a 4.13 pound catfish

Most Fish - Ansleigh Reiners with 30 fish

A light lunch of hot dogs and cold drinks was provided by the Rayne Lions Club.

Special thanks are extended to the many volunteers and donors for another successful event.