DU SPONSOR BANQUET - Among those attending the Ducks Unlimited Church Point/Rayne Chapter 2018 Annual Sponsor Banquet held Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne were, kneeling, Pete Babineaux; standing front row, from left, Jay Lambert, Warren Guidry, Tommy Hart, David Guidry, Andrew Onebane, Jules Simoneaux, Keith Cahanin, Jarrod Gardiner; standing back row, Paul Joe Hammes, Terry Hammes, Nick Solomon, Randal Girouard, Matt Zaunbrecher, Lee Wimberley, Trevor Meche and Jeff Daigle. The DU Church Point/Rayne Chapter will host it’s 2018 Annual Membership Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center. Contact Matthew Zaunbrecher 337-889-7381 or Jarrod J. Gardiner 337-334-3141 for tickets. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)
DU to host Membership Banquet Oct. 23 in Rayne
Duck’s Unlimited Church Point/Rayne Chapter will host it’s 2018 Annual Membership Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center.
A $60 general membership for the general membership banquet gets you a year membership with DU, magazine, supper, a free koozie and free drawstring backpack.
A $300 sponsorship gets you and a guest into the event and also into the general membership banquet (also a one-year membership with Duck’s Unlimited Magazine, license plate, General Membership Banquet, Chance to win a shotgun, one free koozie, one free drawstring backpack, free 20 ounce tumbler cup, free knife, free olive/khaki hat and All American Duck Call).
A $1,500 sponsor gets you and a guest into the event, in addition to you and seven guests into the general membership banquet. You will also have a special table towards the front of the event, complete with your logo on the table. (also a one-year membership with Duck’s Unlimited Magazine, license plate, General Membership Banquet, chance to win a shotgun, eight free koozies, eight free drawstring backpacks, eight free 20 oz. tumbler cups, eight free knives, eight free olive/khaki hats and eight free All American Duck Callers).
Contact Matthew Zaunbrecher 337-889-7381 or Jarrod J. Gardiner 337-334-3141 for tickets or with any questions concerning the banquet.