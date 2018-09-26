DU to host Membership Banquet Oct. 23 in Rayne

Duck’s Unlimited Church Point/Rayne Chapter will host it’s 2018 Annual Membership Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center.

A $60 general membership for the general membership banquet gets you a year membership with DU, magazine, supper, a free koozie and free drawstring backpack.

A $300 sponsorship gets you and a guest into the event and also into the general membership banquet (also a one-year membership with Duck’s Unlimited Magazine, license plate, General Membership Banquet, Chance to win a shotgun, one free koozie, one free drawstring backpack, free 20 ounce tumbler cup, free knife, free olive/khaki hat and All American Duck Call).

A $1,500 sponsor gets you and a guest into the event, in addition to you and seven guests into the general membership banquet. You will also have a special table towards the front of the event, complete with your logo on the table. (also a one-year membership with Duck’s Unlimited Magazine, license plate, General Membership Banquet, chance to win a shotgun, eight free koozies, eight free drawstring backpacks, eight free 20 oz. tumbler cups, eight free knives, eight free olive/khaki hats and eight free All American Duck Callers).

Contact Matthew Zaunbrecher 337-889-7381 or Jarrod J. Gardiner 337-334-3141 for tickets or with any questions concerning the banquet.