Rayne all-stars prepare for sectional tournament

RAYNE - As the three softball all-star teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program have faired well in warm-up tournaments, they have their eye on the prize this weekend.

Pinto, mustang and bronco league all-star teams will travel to Kaplan this weekend for the sectional tournament action. Top team finishers will move on to the super regionals slated in Eunice.

During softball action last weekend in Crowley, the pinto squad claimed first place while the bronco team claimed second place. Mustang all-stars split games

At the Rayne Invitational held June 7-9 at Gossen Memorial Park, the pinto all-stars placed second and the bronco team claimed a fourth place. Mustang all-stars faired well but did not place.

Pinto softball all-stars include Ava Arceneaux, Ainsley Beckwith, Kassidee Bertrand, Addison Beslin, Madison Boudreaux, Kemayshia Dixon, Ella Dupuis, Malaya Gregory, Riley Lopez, Emma Lopez, Gracie Meyer and Elizah Jane Prejean.

Mustang softball all-stars include Tylee Alleman, Carley Cormier, Addisyn Fontenot, Kylee Fruge, Avery Futch, Emmee Granger, Kailyn Richard, Lexi Richard, Maddie Simon, Sidnee Soeseno, Kirsten Thibodeaux and Kate Trahan.

Bronco softball all-stars include Ava Arceneaux, Sophie Bergeron, Alyssa Bertrand, Hayden Cary, Ahni Dailey, Aubree Fontenot, Averie Fournet, Tatum Hill, Audrey Mahaffey, Ava Matte, Lillian Richard, Adyson Seaux and Sarah Taylor.

All-star baseball teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program will be in Erath this weekend for their last warm-up tounament as they eye district tournaments next weekend.

Baseball district tournaments will be held for the following teams: pinto all-stars at Erath, Mustang all-stars at Jennings and bronco all-stars at Kinder.