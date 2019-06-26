Rayne All-Stars prepare for Super Regionals, Sectionals

RAYNE - As the three softball and baseball all-star teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program hit the homestretch of their respective seasons, the upcoming weekend brings about qualifying and sectional tournaments.

Girls

Following a second place finish at their sectional tournament over the weekend in Kaplan, the Pinto All-Stars, along with the Mustang and Bronco All-Stars will head to Eunice for their Suer Regional Tournament. Top finishers will then qualify for the Zone Nationals slated in Youngsville.

Boys

All-star baseball teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program traveled to Erath over the weekend for their last warm-up tournament.

The Pinto All-Stars recorded a 5-1 record for a first place finish. They will participate in their district (sectional) tournament this weekend in Erath.

The Pinto All-Stars include Karson Bourque, Max Campbell, Reed Comeaux, Roman Daigle, Benjamin Granger, Tucker Guidry, Nicholas Hoffpauir, Carter Labbie, Cole Matte, Jack Meche, Jake Michael Privat, Bently Richard and Kade Spell.

The Mustang All-Stars went undefeated with a 5-0 record for a first place finish. They will participate in their district (sectional) tournament this weekend in Jennings.

Members of the Mustang All-Stars are Drake Bertrand, Chase Cary, Samuel Cramer, William Dischler, Peyton Guilbeau, Andrew Hoffpauir, Channing Jackson, Nicholas Mahaffey, Branson Ray, Jackson Trahan, Martralon Yokum and Michael Zaunbrecher.

The Bronco All-Stars was 2-3 overall but faired well for their district (sectional) tournament this weekend in Kinder.

The Bronco All-Stars include Maddox Andrepont, Waylon Castille, Ryland Charles, Kayton Cruz, Evan Labiche, Nathaniel Landreneau, Slayd Richard, Kade Savoy, Gabriel Smith, Noah Stutes, Max Trahan and Kayden Waguespack.