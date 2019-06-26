ALL-STARS PLACE SECOND - The 12u Bullfrogs All-Stars of the 2019 Rayne Recreaion Summer Program who placed second during the Frog City Classic Tournament held June 14-16 at Gossen Memorial Park include, kneeling from left, Max Trahan, Slayd Richard, Maddox Andrepont, Noah Stutes, Kayden Waguespack, Gabe Simon; standing, Coach Cameron Sampay, Coach Marcus James, Nate Landreneau, Kayton Cruz, Evan LaBiche, Waylon Castille, Ryland Charles and Coach Jaylon Reed.
Rayne All-Stars prepare for Super Regionals, Sectionals
RAYNE - As the three softball and baseball all-star teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program hit the homestretch of their respective seasons, the upcoming weekend brings about qualifying and sectional tournaments.
Girls
Following a second place finish at their sectional tournament over the weekend in Kaplan, the Pinto All-Stars, along with the Mustang and Bronco All-Stars will head to Eunice for their Suer Regional Tournament. Top finishers will then qualify for the Zone Nationals slated in Youngsville.
Boys
All-star baseball teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program traveled to Erath over the weekend for their last warm-up tournament.
The Pinto All-Stars recorded a 5-1 record for a first place finish. They will participate in their district (sectional) tournament this weekend in Erath.
The Pinto All-Stars include Karson Bourque, Max Campbell, Reed Comeaux, Roman Daigle, Benjamin Granger, Tucker Guidry, Nicholas Hoffpauir, Carter Labbie, Cole Matte, Jack Meche, Jake Michael Privat, Bently Richard and Kade Spell.
The Mustang All-Stars went undefeated with a 5-0 record for a first place finish. They will participate in their district (sectional) tournament this weekend in Jennings.
Members of the Mustang All-Stars are Drake Bertrand, Chase Cary, Samuel Cramer, William Dischler, Peyton Guilbeau, Andrew Hoffpauir, Channing Jackson, Nicholas Mahaffey, Branson Ray, Jackson Trahan, Martralon Yokum and Michael Zaunbrecher.
The Bronco All-Stars was 2-3 overall but faired well for their district (sectional) tournament this weekend in Kinder.
The Bronco All-Stars include Maddox Andrepont, Waylon Castille, Ryland Charles, Kayton Cruz, Evan Labiche, Nathaniel Landreneau, Slayd Richard, Kade Savoy, Gabriel Smith, Noah Stutes, Max Trahan and Kayden Waguespack.