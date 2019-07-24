Rayne All-Stars to World Series

The Girl’s Pinto All-Stars of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program completed a very successful season last week (July 17-20) when they attend their Zone National Tournament held in Youngsville.

The All-Stars finished pool play as the No. 1-seed and went 2-2 in bracket play for a sixth place finish overall among 29 teams.

Team members are Ava Arceneaux, Ainsley Beckwith, Kassidee Bertrand, Addison Beslin, Madison Boudreaux, Kemayshia Dixon, Ella Dupuis, Malaya Gregory, Riley Lopez, Emma Lopez, Gracie Meyer and Elizah Jane Prejean.

The All-Stars qualified for Nationals by placing second during their Super Regional Tournament in Kaplan.

Boys

All-star baseball teams of the 2019 Rayne Recreation Summer Program continue to win and continue to travel for bigger and better things.

Completing their Super Regional Tournament in Youngsville, the Pinto All-Stars earned an invitation to return to Youngsville for the Pinto Plus World Series to be play this week (July 24-28).

Pinto team members are Karson Bourque, Max Campbell, Reed Comeaux, Roman Daigle, Benjamin Granger, Tucker Guidry, Nicholas Hoffpauir, Carter Labbie, Cole Matte, Jack Meche, Jake Michael Privat, Bently Richard and Kade Spell.

Following their championship win at their Super Regional Tournament completed last week in Erath, the Mustang All-Stars are set to hit the road to Deer Park, Texas, this week for their Zone National Tournament (July 24-28).

Mustang team members are Drake Bertrand, Chase Cary, Samuel Cramer, William Dischler, Peyton Guilbeau, Andrew Hoffpauir, Channing Jackson, Nicholas Mahaffey, Branson Ray, Jackson Trahan, Martralon and Michael Zaunbrecher.