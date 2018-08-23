Rayne Rec football, volleyball registration continues

Registration is continuing for Rayne’s 2018 season of the city’s flag football and volleyball leagues, as announced by Rayne Recreation Director Dwayne Derise.

The volleyball program will be available for girls between 7-11 years of age (must be seven years but not turn 12 by Sept. 1, 2018).

Volleyball tryouts will be held Monday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. for 7-8 year olds, then at 7 p.m. for 9-11 year olds at the Rayne Civic Center.

The Flag Football Program is for youngsters of the community (6-11 years of age). Pee-Wee League participants should be age 6 before Sept. 1, 2018 and Peanut League participants should be age 9 before Sept. 1, 2018.

Flag football tryouts will be held at Kennedy Field on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. for Pee Wee League (6-8 years of age) then at 10:15 a.m. for Pee Nut League (9-11 years of age).

Parents can register their child at City Hall until Sept. 6 during regular business hours. Registration at the Green Room will be held between the hours of 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 23, 28, 29, 30, Sept. 4, 5, 6, and also on the Saturdays between 9-10 a.m. of Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.

Registration is $20 per child, with a $10 late fee charged at the time of tryouts. Once uniforms are ordered, no registrations will be accepted.

Active participation of all parents are asked for another successful fall program in the areas of coaching or refereeing.