Rayne wrestlers place at JazzTown National Duals

Wrestlers of Rayne High School competed in the 2019 JazzTown Duals National Wrestling Tournament held June 15-16 at Xavier University in New Orleans.

Competing as the “WolfCat Wrestling Club” through two days of competition, Rayne placed 10th overall in a tough field of teams from across the country. The 10th place finish is the highest the Rayne team has ever finished.

Wrestling began Saturday, June 15, with pool play, continuing into Sunday, June 16, when the team competed in the championship bracket.

Rayne wrestling team results include:

Round 1 - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne HS) Vs. Morris Fitness Wrestling Club (Atlanta, GA) 25-63

Round 2 - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne High) vs. New Orleans Wrestling Club (Jesuit High School) 64-21

Round 3 - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne High) vs. North Hall Wrestling Club (North Hall, Georgia) 34-38

Round 4 - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne High) vs. Monsta Wrestling Club (Lake City, Florida) 32-39

Quarterfinals - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne HS) vs. Wakulla Wrestling Club (Wakulla, Florida) 32-52

Consolation Quarters - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne High) vs. Uptown Wrestling Club (Archbishop Shaw High School) 66-33

Consolation Semis - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne High) vs. CWC Wrestling Club (Tallahassee, Florida) 42-39

Consolation Finals - WolfCat Wrestling Club (Rayne High) vs. Red Stick Wrestling Club (Catholic High of Baton Rouge) 33-42

Rayne High wrestlers competing in the 2019 JazzTown Duals were:

100 lbs - Jakarion Fontenot, Gaven Guidry and Beau Perrodin

106 lbs - Daylon Dugas

113 lbs - Blaze Cormier

120 lbs - Kolton Reis

126 lbs - Reese Carrier

138 lbs - Ryder Hawley

145 lbs - Bailey Dugas and Bleyton Francis

152 lbs - David George

160 lbs - William Billings

182 lbs - Tre-Von Williams

195 lbs - Miles Doucet