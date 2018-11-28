Rayne's Mason Menard to fight during ESPN event

Rock Hard Mighty Mason Menard will bring his 34-3 record to not only live television on Saturday, Dec. 8, but to sports leader ESPN.

The Rayne native will face Tedfimo Lopez (10-0) during a live broadcast as the two lightweights will enter the squared circle where one will claim the NABF Lightweight belt.

The live show will be broadcast from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Action begins at 8 p.m. central time.

The 10-round fight that will be part of the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card.

The fight will be one of three televised bouts on the card that will also include the previously announced main event, a lightweight world title unification fight between pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jose Pedraza, and a junior featherweight world title defense by Isaac Dogboe against mandatory challenger Emanuel Navarrete.

Menard (34-3, 24 KOs), 30, is 2-2 in his past four fights, with both losses coming by knockout to the best opponents of his career in former lightweight world titlist Raymundo Beltran in December 2016 and top prospect Devin Haney in May of this year.

Menard bounced back for a low-level victory on Oct. 13, a six-round decision over Ronald Rivas. But, he’s ready to face Lopez in his very first fight in Madison Square Garden.

The 21-year-old Lopez (10-0, 8 KOs), who fights out of Las Vegas, represented his parents’ home country of Honduras in the 2016 Olympics.