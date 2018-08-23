Wolves control scrimmage, prepare for Jamboree

RAYNE - The Rayne High football team hit the field Thursday, Aug. 16, for a pre-season scrimmage as they hosted Opelousas High.

The Wolves contolled the 6 p.m. scrimmage with a number of new faces joining veterans for a solid performance.

The Wolves and Kaplan Pirates will hit the field during the first game of the first night of the Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree at 6 p.m. at Church Point HIgh School. The second game of the night will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. with Church Point hosting Erath.

Friday will see teams participating in the second night of the Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree slated at North Vermilion High School. The 6:30 p.m. game will see Lake Arthur and Abbeville meet, while North Vermilion will host Crowley High during the second game of the evening at approximately 8 p.m.

During their first regular game of the season, Rayne High will hit the road for the first three contests, Welsh on Aug. 31, Lake Charles College Prep on Sept. 7 and Eunice on Sept. 14.

Rayne’s first home game will take place on Sept. 21 when they host Erath during their Homecoming Game, followed by Leesville on Sept. 28, at Teurlings on Oct. 5, Northside on Oct. 12, at Carencro on Oct. 19, Westgate on Oct. 26 and STM on Nov. 2.